Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Man United Up Their Offer To €85m; Deal Closer Than Ever

Manchester United are nearing an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, having achieved a breakthrough in negotiations. The England international is the top priority signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since last summer, and the Red Devils might finally pull off the deal having already agreed on personal terms with the 21-year-old. Sancho is currently with the England squad, which qualified for the round of 16 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. Here's the latest Jadon Sancho Man United update:

Jadon Sancho transfer update: Man United increase offer for Dortmund star to €85m

As per the latest Man Utd transfer news, the Red Devils have raised their offer for Jadon Sancho to £73m (€85m) as they close in on the signing of the England forward. Man United have been in negotiations with Dortmund for several weeks, after the Premier League giants had refused to match the German club’s valuation last summer, with the 21-year-old former Manchester City player thought to be available for £77.5m (€90m). While the latest offer doesn't match the Sancho price Dortmund have in mind, it is believed that a deal could be on the cards with Sancho having already agreed on personal terms regarding a switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United officially told BVB they’re prepared to pay €85m for Sancho. 🚨



Add ons included as part of the negotiation ‘to reach an agreement soon’.



BVB still asking for €95m guaranteed. Clubs in talks about add ons structure.



Jadon made it clear: he wants Man Utd. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Reports state that Dortmund also wants around £4m in add-ons, while Man United still have to agree on a payment structure for the fee, another potential stumbling block. Nonetheless, progress has been made and there is confidence in both parties that a deal can be struck. Man United believe they have time on their side to reach a deal with Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants are scheduled to leave for a preseason training camp in Switzerland on July 23 before their domestic season begins on August 14.

Sancho has scored 50 goals in 137 games for Dortmund, plus three goals in 20 caps for England. City are believed to be entitled to a 15% sell-on fee for the player who was sold to Dortmund in 2017 for £8m. Sancho's wages are expected to be in the region of about £350,000 a week, making him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, only behind potential teammate and Man United goalkeeper David de Gea. Dortmund meanwhile are understood to have already started their search for Sancho's successor at Signal Iduna Park as they prepare to wave goodbye to the 21-year-old after four years at the club. Former Arsenal starlet and PSV star Donyell Malen is amongst the potential signings, along with his teammate Noni Madueke.

