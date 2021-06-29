Jadon Sancho's Transfer To Man United Almost Done After €90M Agreement With Dortmund

After months of speculations, Manchester United finally seem to be closing in on securing the services of Jadon Sancho for next summer. The England international has been the top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since last summer and the Red Devils might finally get their man, having already agreed on personal terms with the Borussia Dortmund winger. The 21-year old is currently with the England squad, which qualified for the round of 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020 competition. Here is the latest Jadon Sancho Man United transfer update and the latest fee the Red Devils have offered.

Jadon Sancho Man United transfer update: Man United increase Jadon Sancho's fee to €90m

Manchester United have been desperate to sign Jadon Sancho since last summer as they have repeatedly increased their transfer offer in the past few weeks to make an agreement with Borrusia Dortmund. However, the Bundesliga club has denied all bids so far, including an €85m offer made by the Red Devils a few days ago. Man United have been in negotiations with Dortmund for several weeks now after the Premier League giants had refused to match the German club's valuation last summer. The Bundesliga giants had reportedly set the Jadon Sancho fee at £77.5m (€90m). However, after months of failed negotiations to lure Dortmund into selling Sancho for a cheaper price, Man United have reportedly agreed on a €90m fee.

Jadon Sancho stats at Borussia Dortmund

After the fallout of Jadon Sancho Man United transfer deal last summer, the Borussia Dortmund winger struggled for both form and fitness. However, the 21-year-old turned it around with an unbelievable return to form as he helped his side clinch the DFB-Pokal title. The English international scored 16 goals and 20 assists in just 38 games across all competitions this season, making this his third successive season of making 30+ goal contributions. In 137 total games for Dortmund, Sancho has scored 50 goals.

Jadon Sancho contract and salary details at Man United

According to reports, Jadon Sancho is set to become Manchester United's joint third-highest earner at the club. The English star is set to sign a five-year contract with wages expected to be in the region of £350,000 a week. Meanwhile, David de Gea is the highest-paid player in Manchester United with staggering wages of £375,000 a week. The Red Devils fans will be delighted to know that the long-awaited Jadon Sancho Man United transfer is almost a done deal.

Image Credits: Sancho, Man United/Instagram