JAL VS EST Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule For Nicaragua League Live Game

ART Municipal Jalapa will be facing Real Esteli FC in the upcoming Nicaragua Liga Primera 2020 game. The game will take place on Sunday, April 19 at 2.30 AM IST at Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turcio in Jalapa, Nicaragua. The JAL vs EZT game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app Dream11.

JAL vs EST Dream11: Preview

If Municipal Jalapa lose this game, this will be their fifth consecutive loss. However, the team has secured its place in the final series playoffs during the penultimate round of games despite their back-to-back losses. Esteli, who last defeated Diriangen, will need to win this encounter in order to advance directly to the semi-finals. However, Estelli have an inconsistent record away from home.

JAL vs EST Dream11 prediction: JAL vs EST Dream11 team squads

JAL vs EST Dream11 team – ART Municipal Jalapa

Luis Galeano, Norfran Lazo, Edry Centeno, Joheman Duarte, Hexell López, Harling Moreno, Jarel Puerto, Hamsink Vado, Juan González, Ronaldo Pabón, Marlon Medina, Kendris Acuña, Mario Briones, Geser Castellanos, Frander Cruz, Leyvin Cruz, Jehu Flores, Heyder López, Yomar Martínez, Gersan Medina, Alexis Montenegro, Kevin Montenegro, Kilber Peréz, Manuel Rocha, José Torrez, Marcos Zambrana, Hermes Nefftaly Navarrete, Erwin Cabrera, Sheldon Arbs, Eduardo Bothel, Gabriel Augusto Coelho, Adolfo Colindres, Eder García, Marcos García, Orvil Lau, Raúl Lopez, Edder Mondragón, Lesther Sánchez, Delvin Siles, Kenet Bautista, Gerald Galeano, Victor Mairena, Miguel Mena and Axel Orozco.

JAL vs EST Dream11 team – Real Esteli FC

Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera and Henry Figueros.

JAL vs EST Dream11 prediction: JAL vs EST Dream11 top picks

JAL vs EST Dream11 prediction

Our JAL vs EST Dream11 prediction is that Esteli will win the match.

Please note, the JAL vs EST Dream11 top picks and JAL vs EST Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.

