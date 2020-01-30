James Maddison 'baffled' By Controversial VAR Penalty Call Against Aston Villa

Aston Villa stunned Leicester City at Villa Park to book a place in the Carabao Cup final. Matt Targett gave Aston Villa the lead in the first half before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for Leicester City. However, winger Trezeguet scored in the injury time to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory for Aston Villa. A night where Dean Smith's Villa produced a stellar display, Leicester players, particularly James Maddison thought his side were denied a clear penalty in the first half.

Also Read | Premier League: Manchester United Target Leicester's James Maddison

Watch: Aston Villa vs Leicester City highlights

James Maddison criticising referee over penalty call

Fair play to Aston Villa for getting to the final and not making any excuses but how a premier league referee watching this from multiple angles several times comes to the conclusion that this isn’t a penalty baffles me. pic.twitter.com/yU7uwVuLTc — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United Set To Offer Jesse Lingard Plus Cash For Leicester City's James Maddison

James Maddison expressed his frustration on social media after referee Mike Dean failed to award Leicester City a penalty in their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa. Maddison took to Twitter to question the Mike Dean and VAR on how they missed out on the penalty decision.

Bitterly disappointed to miss out on a cup final at Wembley. We left it all out there over the two legs but wasn’t to be. Quick turnaround straight into another big game Saturday back at the KP. pic.twitter.com/unprDRBTpB — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 29, 2020

Marvelous Nakamba penalty: A game-changer for Leicester City?

Leicester City were trailing 1-0 in the game (2-1 in the tie) when James Maddison's curling shot struck the arm of Marvelous Nakamba in the first half. Had a penalty been awarded, Leicester would have had the opportunity to level the game from the spot. A possible handball was checked by VAR but the officials didn't see enough to award a penalty.

James Maddison tweeted 24 hours after Leicester City were knocked out of the competition stating he was bitterly disappointed to miss out on a cup final to Wembley. Maddison lauded Villa's efforts for making it to the final but insisted his side should have had a penalty.

Also Read | James Maddison Pulls Out Of The England Squad Citing Illness

Carabao Cup Final: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Confirmed! ✅



We will face Manchester City in the #CarabaoCup Final. 👊#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 29, 2020

Aston Villa will face the defending champions Manchester City at Wembley on March 1, 2019.

Also Read | Trezeguet Sparks Wild Celebrations As Aston Villa Reach League Cup Final, James Maddison's penalty denied