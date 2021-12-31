James Maddison Names Premier League's Best Player Of 2021; 'just Goals And Assists'

When talking about the best player in the English Premier League this year many players come to mind like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, and N'Golo Kante but one name stands out and that is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. He has been in sensational form so far racking up 15 goals and nine assists in 19 Premier League games, and that is only since the 2021-22 season started in August. In fact, he recently went on a spree where he scored or assisted in 15 consecutive Premier League matches. According to Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, Salah is currently the best player in the Premier League for the calendar year 2021.

"I think Mohamed Salah," said the England international to Amazon Prime. "Top player. His numbers are absolutely outrageous. Just goals and assists. It’s constant. Relentless is the word I would use, so I would probably say, Salah." But this comment came prior to Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Leicester in the EPL where the Egyptian superstar missed a penalty. Not like it would change James Maddison's opinion about Salah but it would have surely been a treat for the Leicester City star to see Salah miss the chance.

EPL Best Player: Sadio Mane on Salah

While speaking in an interview with Soccer AM, Sadio Mane said, "Can you say one player better than him right now," when asked whether Mohamed Salah was the best footballer in the world based on current form. "Every single week, he shows it on the pitch. You can't disagree with it. He is the best player. He's always scoring for us. We are just lucky to have him in our squad," added the Senegalese winger.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even went on to call Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi currently. "He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But, right now, he is the best," Klopp told BT Sport. Even though Salah has failed to score or assist in his last two games there is little doubt that the Egyptian forward will bounce back.

