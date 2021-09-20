James Rodriguez Could Leave For Qatar, A Year After Becoming Everton's Highest-paid Player

Everton footballer James Rodriguez is said to be in talks with a club in Qatar if reports are to be believed. The 30-year-old hasn’t played a single match for Everton since Rafa Benitez was appointed as a manager back in June. The transfer window is open until September 30 and there’s a chance that the former Real Madrid midfielder will move to the Middle East.

Earlier, it was learned that Rodriguez tried to make a move to Portugal, but a deal couldn’t take place. Everton had earlier said that Rodriguez was in Benitez’s plans, but as of now, he has only warmed the benches. Back in July, he said that he’s been straining every sinew to stay up and running, but also said that his future is a blur for the time being.

'I am physically fine,' says James Rodriguez

"I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know – I don't know where I'm going to play. You know that in football and in life you don't know anything, but all I know is that I've been training hard, preparing well, training for myself and that's it. It's complicated. [I will play] wherever I'm wanted. Someone has to be at a place they're wanted," Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, he also stated that he has the desired amount of fitness to take the field of play. “I am physically fine. Don’t believe everything they say. I am training well; I feel good and prepared for what will happen to me and what is coming,” he said.

Back in September 2020, Rodriguez arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer. With the transfer, he reunited with the then-manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time. He signed a two-year deal with Everton and became the highest-paid footballer in the history of Everton football.

Rodriguez, who also plays for Colombia at the international level, won the Golden Boot award in the 2014 edition of the World Cup. He was also included in the tournament’s all-star team. He played for Colombia in 2015, 2016 and 2019 Copa America. In 2014, he made a move to Real Madrid at a transfer fee of £63 million and it made him one of the costliest players of that time.

Image: AP