James Rodriguez Hailed For 'life-saving' Reaction After Opponent Suffers Heart Attack

Last week, Colombian star footballer James Rodriguez performed a 'life saving' manoeuvre on his opponent Ousmane Coulibaly, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a league match in Qatar. Rodriguez's club Al-Rayyan was up against Al-Wakrah in the Qatari Star League last weekend when Coulibaly suddenly collapsed in front of the goal in the first half of the match. The former Real Marid star ran over towards the collapsed defender to perform first aid before the medics could get there. He adjusted the head of Coulibaly to allow him to breathe and then the medical team arrived to give him treatment. According to the team doctor James Rodriguez was vital in saving the players life.

The match was stopped for the time being, and then given the seriousness of the incident they decided to abandon the game with Al-Rayyan up 1-0. Coulibaly was rushed to the hospital where he was reported to be in a stable condition. The league released a statement after the match in which they explained that the player had suffered a heart attack.

Qatari Star League's statement

"During the QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah on Saturday, Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack which required the intervention of medical and ambulance staff present at the venue," a short statement read. "It may be noted that the player is currently receiving necessary medical care and attention. The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a fast recovery, and we would like to thank the medical staff of both teams, paramedics and doctors for their great efforts during such events. Regarding the status of the match, it was agreed to end it and complete the remaining time later starting with the score when it was stopped (1-0 in favour of Al Rayyan)."

The match was then held on Monday and Al-Rayyan ended up with 3-0 winners. Rodriguez managed to pick up a brace in the match. Al-Rayyan are currently sitting eighth in the Qatari Star League and will be hoping that their star player can take them further. Their next match is against 11th place Al Khor and they will be hoping for an easy win.

Image: @IntChampionsCup/Twitter