England is the new UEFA Euro Champions U-21 after they beat Spain this Saturday to become the best European team in the Under-21 category. It was a very hard-fought battle between two top teams who gave everything on the field until the final whistle, but England emerged as the champions after they scored a late goal in the first half as the midfielder, Jones, went on to give the Three Lions the lead in the 45+4 minute.

3 things you need to know

England won their 3rd UEFA European Under-21 Championship title

The tournament was founded in 1972

Spain and Italy are the most successful teams in the competition, with 5 titles each

James Trafford was England’s saviour last night

James Trafford’s 99th minute penalty save to win England the U21 European Championships.



James Trafford, England's custodian, performed a stunning performance with a critical late double save, including a penalty save, pushing the England Under-21s to a one-goal win over Spain in the European Championship final. As the match in Georgia came to a close, a video assistant referee review led to Levi Colwill being penalised for a foul in the penalty box. Abel Ruiz took the penalty in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time, but Trafford saved the effort and blocked the ensuing rebound. This is England's first Under-21 European Championship win since 1984, and their third overall success in the tournament's history. England vs Spain was a battle of heritage as they are one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition with Spain being at the top with 5 titles and England winning their 3rd.

Where will James Trafford play next season?

James Trafford has had a strong tournament and has helped England's defence, which has kept them from giving up a goal in any of their six games. The 20-year-old custodian is about to go from Manchester City to Burnley, and the transfer fee might reach £19 million.

The U21 Euros final match of England vs Spain, which was played in Georgia, was a contentious game that featured incidents like Morgan Gibbs-White's late red card after being substituted and the first-half dismissals of England's assistant coach, Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole, and Spain's Antonio Blanco. England, led by coach Lee Carsley, displayed impressive tenacity throughout the competition, winning their group matches 2-0 against Czechia, Israel, and Germany. They then defeated Portugal 1-0 and Israel 3-0 before defeating Spain 1-0 in the championship game.