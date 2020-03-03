Jamie Vardy Lands Knockout Blow On Wilfried Ndidi In Friendly Sparring Session: Watch

Leicester City's form has seemingly tailed off in recent weeks. However, the players are making sure that they maintain their peak fitness levels ahead of the business end of the season. Footage from Leicester City's training complex emerged where striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder Wilfried Ndidi were spotted trading blows in a friendly sparring session.

Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi trade blows in a boxing session: Watch

Will be back stronger 😂 🥊 ko pic.twitter.com/ppQbu58Sw9 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 2, 2020

Wilfried Ndidi shared the video on social media in which both Ndidi and Jamie Vardy showcased their boxing skills during a training session. The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans lauding 'The Boxer' Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy managed to get an upper hand in the sparring session when he floored Wilfried Ndidi with a quick left hook. While the duo laughed off the exchange, it is quite evident that Leicester players are making good use of their time off the football pitch.

Leicester City to find their scoring boots soon?

Coming back to the game, Brendan Rodgers will need to address the poor form of the Foxes after they failed to pick up a win in any of their last five fixtures. Defeats to Aston Villa (Carabao Cup), Manchester City and most recently Norwich City means that the Foxes are now seven points off second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. Still five points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, Jamie Vardy and co. will need an upturn in form to keep hold of their Champions League spot.

Leicester City will host Birmingham City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

Manager Brendan Rodgers addresses media ahead of the FA Cup tie

"This was always going to be a tough game for us." 🏆



Full focus on #LeiBir ⤵️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 2, 2020

(Image Credits: Wilfried Ndidi Official Twitter Page)