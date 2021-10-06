Jamie Carragher Names Former Liverpool Manager As Ideal Replacement For Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will complete six years as Liverpool's manager later in October and he has been nothing short of brilliant. Since taking over as Liverpool's manager back in October 2015, the German has made them European champions and even ended their 30-year wait for a league title in the summer of 2020 as they won the Premier League in emphatic fashion with seven games to spare. According to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Brendan Rodgers would be at the 'top of the list' if Liverpool ever needed to replace Klopp.

He told Sky Sports: "I’m a huge fan of Brendan Rodgers and think he’s a brilliant manager, I really do. I’ve worked with him for 12 months at Liverpool and I think this job came too early for him. if Jurgen Klopp was to leave Liverpool tomorrow Brendan Rodgers would be top of the list. That’s not going to happen because he’s been here (Liverpool) before - but done a brilliant job at Leicester."

Rodgers at Leicester City

Brendan Rogers spent just over three seasons at Anfield and had a decent time with the Reds. He finished seventh in his first season and then second the following season in the Premier League. He joined Leicester City, after having spent two seasons with Celtic, and has been with them since 2019. He has done decently well for them but has twice now dropped from a Champions League spot to a Europa League spot. Carragher came to the Irish coach's defence, he said:

“It is a bump in the road and I almost feel at Leicester because they’ve fell away at the end it’s almost looked at negatively - ‘Oh the season they threw away the top four’. They’re a really good side, a great club in how they recruit but it’s still overachieving what they’ve been doing in the mix of that top four under Brendan Rodgers year in, year out. He won’t panic, they’ll come back, but I think it’ll be tough to get into the top four for any club now with the strength of what we see at those top four clubs now. It will be tough but they will move up the table."

Image: AP