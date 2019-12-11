Jamie Vardy's Ridiculous Old Pre-match Diet Involves Drinking Wine And Chugging Red Bull

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been in phenomenal form this season. He is the top scorer in the Premier League, halfway into the season. The player has often been in news for his pre-match diet as well.

Jamie Vardy has revealed his diet plan in his autobiography

Jamie Vardy’s autobiography has revealed his diet plans. His diet basically includes multiple cans of Red Bull apart from a glass of port in the evening. Vardy stated that during a traditional 3 pm Premier League kick-off, he used to have a can of Red Bull in the morning. He further accepted that he does not have breakfast but eats a cheese-and-ham omelette with baked beans at 11.30 am. He completes his meal with another Red Bull can. He further commented that his team reach the dressing room an hour and a half before kick-off, and he has his third Red Bull can right away.

Jamie Vardy also discussed about drinking port and explained why he had it from a Lucozade bottle. Vardy stated that he could not recall why he started drinking from a Lucozade bottle, but he did decide to drink a glass of port during matchdays in the 2015-16 season. On being quizzed about being superstitious, he stated that he was not superstitious before he scored against Sunderland on the opening day of the 2015-16 season. After that, he decided not to change anything.

Jamie Vardy also spoke about his recent form

Jamie Vardy had spoken about his decision to retire from the England national team. He believed that his decision to quit has helped his form immensely. His present form has been compared to his form in the 2015-16 season, in which Leicester City had won the Premier League. Jamie Vardy had scored 24 Premier League goals that term, while he is already leading in the Premier League with 16 goals this season. His side will play against Norwich City on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

