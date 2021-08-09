Jamshedpur FC Hand Contract Extension To Shot-stopper TP Rehenesh

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC have retained the services of goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. The shot-stopper was one of the top performers for the Men of Steel, keeping eight clean sheets in 19 games. The 28-year-old has now signed a three-year extension that will see him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Speaking to the media after signing a new deal TP Rehenesh was elated to have signed a new deal. “I had a fantastic season with Jamshedpur FC and I had amazing support from the gaffer, the goalkeeping coach Ezequiel as well as the entire squad. I haven’t been able to meet the fans personally, but the love they show for me, and the club drives me to perform better every match and win for them. I am glad to continue here, and I hope I can help to bring glory and trophies to the club in my time here – the fans deserve it.”

Owen Coyle, head coach, was happy with the keeper signing an extension. “Every top team needs a goalkeeper with great command and instinct. There’s no doubt that Rehenesh is one of the best keepers in the country at the moment. He was outstanding in between the sticks, and I expect him to take the same form into next season as well to help us to the play-offs. He will have an important role to play for us.” he exclaimed.

Under head coach Owen Coyle, the team will look forward to improve on their sixth-place finish last season. The club also recently signed Seiminlen Doungel on a permanent transfer.

ISL 2021-22: Transfers roundup (August)

With the ISL 2021-22 summer transfer window coming to an end this month, clubs have stepped up to complete the deals they would want ahead of the new season. While a transfer window doesn't completely define a club's fortunes during that season, it plays a huge role. On that note, here are some transfers businesses that happened in Indian football this month.

Hyderabad FC extended the contract of Indian defender Chinglensana Singh’s until the end of the 2024-25 season, while FC Goa announced the signing of Kunal Kundaikar from Sporting Clube de Goa. The Marina Machans, on the other hand, completed the signing of I-league winning defender Deepak Devrani and also announced the signing of Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic while Odisha FC completed the signing of Nikhil Raj on loan from Kickstart FC.

