Jamshedpur Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Preview

Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the league stage of the Hero Indian Super League on Monday, December 7, 2020. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's how to watch Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Also Read: JFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, Hero ISL Live

Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction and preview

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan have been the team to beat in the ISL 2020-21 season so far. Antonio Habas' side are at second in the Hero ISL standings on goal difference but have a game in hand over table-toppers Mumbai City FC. The Mariners will overtake the Islanders with a win on Monday against struggling Jamshedour outfit.

The Men of Steel are winless in their three games so far, registering two draws after their opening game defeat against Chennaiyin FC. ATK Mohun Bagan are natural favourites for the clash and Jamshedpur will have to step up their game if they have to take anything out of this contest on Monday.

Also Read: Man United Set To Reward Bruno Fernandes With £200,000-a-week Contract, Doubling His Wages

Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

There are question marks over the availability of Edu Garcia and David Williams for ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday. Antonio Habas might give a starting berth to Bradden Inman or SK Sahil, who featured from the bench against Odisha FC last time out. The likes of Jayesh Rane and Pronay Halder are also expected to feature in some capacity against Jamshedpur FC, who will welcome back the first-choice goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh, following a one-game suspension. Aniket Jadhav could replace Mobashir Rahman in the XI, while one can expect Issac Vanmalsawma and William Lalnunfela to feature as well.

Also Read: Hero ISL Standings And Points Table, Latest Results And Highlights

How to watch Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan live?

The live telecast of the Hero Indian Super League will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan match live at 7:30 PM IST on Satr Sports 2 SD and HD. The Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app. Additionally, Jio subscribers can watch the game live on Jio TV. For in-match highlights, score updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hero Indian Super League.

Also Read: SC East Bengal Coach Fowler Wants VAR In ISL

(Image Courtesy: ATK Mohun Bagan Instagram, Jamshedpur FC Twitter)