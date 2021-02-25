Jamshedpur Vs Bengaluru Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Bengaluru FC are set to play Jamshedpur FC in their last ISL outing of the ongoing 20-21 campaign on Thursday. Both teams are squaring off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru live stream, playing 11, and other match details.

MATCHDAY! This season has been about more than just the Blues on the pitch and their faithful who have watched on from a distance.



Tonight, we play for every single name that has been part of our little bubble in Goa.



We are because you are, and together, #WeAreBFC.#JFCBFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/46R5IsMUcC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 25, 2021

Despite missing out on being in contention for an ISL semi-final spot, sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC have been pretty good this season as they walk into the match following a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC. The hosts have nothing to lose in this fixture and are expected to come out all guns blazing as they hope to carry on their positive momentum and end their ongoing season with a win.

FC Bengaluru suffered from a narrow 1-2 defeat against FC Goa in their last outing and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways on Thursday. Naushad Moosa's men are just two points away from matching their opponents Jamshedpur FC's points tally and will be aiming to do the same in their last ISL match of the ongoing 20-21 campaign.

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

Where to watch Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru live in India?

The Hero ISL game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru Prediction

Both the teams last met in December 2020 where Jamshedpur FC went on to register a narrow win against Bengaluru FC. The Men of Steel had Stephen Eze find the back of the net in the 79th minute of the game that helped Jamshedpur walk away with three points in that match. While Bengaluru Fc will be aiming to get their revenge, Jamshedpur FC will be looking to end the campaign on a high. We expect Jamshedpur FC to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC