Japan Vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Japan will next face Kyrgyzstan in their upcoming World Cup Qualifier game at the Suita City Football Stadium. The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:25 PM local time on Tuesday, June 15 (3:55 PM IST). Here is a look at the Japan vs Kyrgyzstan team news, our prediction and details of how to watch the World Cup Qualifiers live.

Japan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction and preview

Japan arrive into this game on the back of jaw-dropping form as Hajime Moriyasu's side have won all seven of their World Cup Qualifiers so far in unbelievable fashion. In the seven games Japan have played so far, they have scored a staggering 41 goals and have conceded just one goal. As a result of this terrific form, Japan have already secured qualification to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers as Group F winners.

On the other hand, Kyrgyzstan arrive into this game on the back of decent results as the visitors thrashed Mongolia 8-1 in their previous World Cup Qualifier. Mirlan Murzaev was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick. Despite that thumping victory, Kyrgyzstan can no longer secure qualification to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers as they cannot finish in one of the best five runner-up places.

Hence, Aleksandr Krestinin's side will look to play for pride and put up a strong performance against a dominant Japanese side. Considering the recent form of the two teams, our Japan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction is a win for Japan.

Japan vs Kyrgyzstan team news

Japan predicted starting line-up: Eiji Kawashima; Yuto Nagatomo, Sei Muroya, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda; Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi; Daichi Kamada; Junya Ito, Takuma Asano; Yuya Osako

Kyrgrzstan predicted starting line-up: Ayzar Akmatov, Edgar Bernhardt, Tursunali Rustamov, Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov, Aleksander Mischenko; Ernist Batykanov, Alimardon Shukurov, Farhad Musabekov, Gulzhigit Alykulov; Mirlan Murzaev, Abai Bakoleev

How to watch Japan vs Kyrgyzstan on TV? Japan vs Kyrgyzstan live stream details

Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the Japan vs Kyrgyzstan telecast or live streaming is not available in India. Fans in the UK can access the Japan vs Kyrgyzstan live stream on the BT Sport app. As for the US, fans can access the World Cup Qualifiers live stream on FuboTV. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to watch Japan vs Kyrgyzstan on TV in Japan can do so by accessing the match on Movistar+. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track them on the social media pages of the two teams.