Japan Vs Peru Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly

Why you're reading this: Japan will host Peru at the Suita City Football Stadium on Tuesday. Japan turned out to be the surprise package of the Qatar World Cup along with Morocco. Moreover, they topped a group that also had teams like Germany and Spain in it. Thus, in the advancement of Asian football, Japan is arguably playing a leading role. Japan will be up against a South American team today. Since both teams are standing adjacent to each other in the FIFA rankings hence a neck-and-neck battle is in awaits.

3 Things you need to know:

Japan vs Peru the International Friendly to take place today from 3:25 PM

Japan is ranked 20 on FIFA rankings whereas Peru is ranked 21

Japan vs Peru will be live streamed globally

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Close To Becoming Manchester United's Highest-paid Player: Reports

Japan vs Peru: International friendly

Japan vs Peru is a contest that has taken place 5 times in the past. Peru currently holds the head-to-head edge with a scoreline of 2-1. One match ended in a goaless draw. As per recent form, Japan seems as the favorite. Japan recently thrashed El Salvador 6-0, whereas Peru has been enduring a tough run lately. However, registered a victory- 1-0 win over South Korea- in its last match. So, as every day in football is a new day, let's look forward to the game and witness who comes out on top.

Read More | After FIFA Anti-racism Pledge, New Zealand And Ireland Teams Abandon Games Over Opponents Comments

When will Japan vs Peru International friendly match begin?

The international friendly match between Japan and Peru will be played on Tuesday at 3:25 PM IST.

How to watch Japan vs Peru International friendly match in India?

The match will not have a live telecast in India.

Read More | SAFF Championship 2023: India All To Set To Face Pakistan At The Sree Kanteerava Stadium

How to watch Japan vs Peru live streaming of an International friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, this match won't have any telecast in India. But football lovers can watch the live stream on different OTT platforms. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Discovery+, and Jio Cinema, simultaneously.

How to watch the live streaming of Japan vs Peru match in Asia?

Japan vs Peru match will be streamed all over Asia. The match is scheduled to start at 5:43 PM local time. In Asia it can be watched on the following platforms: i-Cable, Viacom, Emtek, TDM, Astro, Singtel, VTV.

How to watch the live streaming of Japan vs Peru match in South America?

South American enthusiasts can watch the live streaming of Japan vs Peru match on ESPN Sur. The live-action is scheduled to commence at 3:43 AM in Peru.

How to watch the live streaming of Japan vs Peru International friendly match in the UK?

The International friendly match between Japan and Peru can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on the ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start at 10:55 AM BST on Tuesday.

Read More | England And France Win Again In Euro Qualifiers, Swiss Draw Despite Leading 2-0

How to watch the live streaming of Japan vs Peru International friendly match in the US?

The International friendly match between Japan and Peru can be watched live on Vix+ in the US. The match will start at 5:55 AM EST.

Japan vs Peru team squads/player lists

Japan :

Daniel Schmidt, Kosuke Nakamura, Keisuke Osako, Kou Itakura, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito, Yukinari Sugawara, Ayumu Seko, Ryoya Morishita, Junya Ito, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma, Hayao Kawabe, Reo Hatate, Keito Nakamura, Takumu Kawamura, Sota Kawasaki, Takuma Asano, Takefusa Kubo, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda

Peru :

Pedro Gallese, Jose Carvallo, Carlos Caceda, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Trauco, Luis Abram, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Araujo, Marcos Lopez, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Christofer Gonzales, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Pena, Jesus Castillo, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Bryan Reyna, Chistopher Olivares