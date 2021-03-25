Japan Vs South Korea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

The Japanese national team will be eager to avenge their previous defeat when they take on South Korea in an international friendly. The friendly match between the two sides will be played on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here are the Japan vs South Korea live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Japan vs South Korea live?

There will no official Japan vs South Korea live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores and major developments of the match will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Japan vs South Korea live:

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 3.50 pm IST

Japan vs South Korea prediction and preview

ðŸŒ K League Internationals: Japan ðŸ†š South Korea



ðŸ‡°ðŸ‡· @theKFA take on @jfa_en in a friendly on Thursday with nearly 70% of Paulo Bento's team made up of K League players.#KLeague | #Kë¦¬ê·¸ — K League (@kleague) March 23, 2021

The two Asian teams will battle it out in the international friendly for the first time since South Korea clinched the EAFF-E1 title against Japan in November 2019. Hwang In-beom was instrumental in South Korea's title triumph over Japan as he went on to score the only goal of the game. However, the two sides have an equal footing in the head-to-head stats, registering two victories each.

Japan vs South Korea team news

Southampton youngster Takumi Minamino has been called up by Japan, courtesy of his decent form while on loan. Apart from the Liverpool loanee, eight other Europe-based players have been included in the Japanese squad. Moreover, manager Hajime Moriyasu has handed a first-team call up to eight domestic-based players, all from the J-League.

Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min will not be available for the game against Japan due to an injury. Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo have not been included in the squad due to coronavirus protocols in Germany and France respectively. Kim Jin-su, Hwang In-beom, Eom Won-sang, Yoon Bit-garam and Ju Se-jong are also not included in the squad.

Japan vs South Korea probable XIs

Japan: Dauya Maekawa, Maya Yoshida, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ken Matsubara, Daichi Kamada, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Yuya Asano, Takuma Asano

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Park Joo-ho, Hong Chul, Yun Jong-Kyu, Taehwan Kim, Na Sang-ho, Nam Tae-hee, Yoon Bit-gram, Lee Jeong-Hyeob, Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Young-wook

Japan vs South Korea prediction

South Korea are the favourites to win the game 2-0 against Japan.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

