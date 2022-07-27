Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch East Asian Championship Match

Quick links:
Image: AP
Japan and South Korea are set to go head-to-head in an EAFF E-1 Football Championship match at the Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. South Korea have won the EAFF East Asian Cup four times while Japan has won it only once. This is the last final round match of the tournament. Before the match, let's take a look at how to watch the Japan vs South Korea, EAFF East Asian Cup match on TV and online.
The live streaming of the South Korea vs Egypt, EAFF East Asian Cup match will be available on TV Chosun and SPOTVNOW, Afreeca TV.
⚡E-1 챔피언십 4연패에 도전한다!⚡— TheKFA, 2022 EAFF E-1 챔피언십 (@theKFA) July 27, 2022
2022 EAFF E-1 챔피언십 3차전! 일본전에 출전하는
🇰🇷남자 축구국가대표팀의 선발명단을 공개합니다!
🇰🇷v🇯🇵#일본 07.27(수) 19:20 🏟도요타스타디움
📺TV조선, SPOTVNOW, 아프리카TV#대한민국 #축구 #국가대표팀 #EAFF #E_1_챔피언십 pic.twitter.com/FneTRidYkf
The game won’t be telecasted or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian Countries. However, football fans in India can get live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams.
BeIN Sports will stream the match live in the Middle East and North African countries.
Fans in Africa can watch the match live on BeIN Sports.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:20 pm in South Korea, 3:50 pm IST and 7:20 pm in Japan on Wednesday. Fans in US, can catch live action at 6:20 am.
The absence of Premier League golden boot winner Son Heung-min and other stars from South Korea and Japan gives local players a late chance at the East Asian Championships to stake their claims for a World Cup.
South Korea coach Paulo Bento is preparing for games against China, Hong Kong and host Japan in the coming week but is thinking further ahead to games against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal when the World Cup kicks off in November.
Son has been involved with his English club Tottenham’s tour to South Korea and will miss the EAFF men’s championship which kicks off in Japan on Tuesday with the home team against Hong Kong. South Korea’s men’s team is set to open against China on Wednesday.
(with AP inputs)