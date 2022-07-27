Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch East Asian Championship Match

Japan and South Korea are set to go head-to-head in an EAFF E-1 Football Championship match at the Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. South Korea have won the EAFF East Asian Cup four times while Japan has won it only once. This is the last final round match of the tournament. Before the match, let's take a look at how to watch the Japan vs South Korea, EAFF East Asian Cup match on TV and online.

How to watch South Korea vs Japan Live Stream?

The live streaming of the South Korea vs Egypt, EAFF East Asian Cup match will be available on TV Chosun and SPOTVNOW, Afreeca TV.

How to watch Japan vs South Korea in India?

The game won’t be telecasted or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian Countries. However, football fans in India can get live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams.

How to watch Japan vs South Korea in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Middle East?

BeIN Sports will stream the match live in the Middle East and North African countries.

How to watch Japan vs South Korea in Africa?

Fans in Africa can watch the match live on BeIN Sports.

When will Japan vs South Korea EAFF East Asian Cup match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:20 pm in South Korea, 3:50 pm IST and 7:20 pm in Japan on Wednesday. Fans in US, can catch live action at 6:20 am.

Stars absent, but opportunities abound at East Asian event

The absence of Premier League golden boot winner Son Heung-min and other stars from South Korea and Japan gives local players a late chance at the East Asian Championships to stake their claims for a World Cup.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento is preparing for games against China, Hong Kong and host Japan in the coming week but is thinking further ahead to games against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal when the World Cup kicks off in November.

Son has been involved with his English club Tottenham’s tour to South Korea and will miss the EAFF men’s championship which kicks off in Japan on Tuesday with the home team against Hong Kong. South Korea’s men’s team is set to open against China on Wednesday.

(with AP inputs)