Japan Vs Spain Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

Japan Football Team in action, Image-AP
On Monday, Japan and Spain will face off in their last Group C encounter of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout rounds, but they are still competing to win their group in order to have a better draw in the subsequent round. The game is expected to be quite competitive and might provide a preview of a potential future matchup in the knockout stages. The winning squad will take the top spot in Group C, while the losing team will be content with second place.
Here is everything you need to know about the Japan vs Spain Group C encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:
Japan vs Spain the FIFA Women's World Cup match, will take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Monday, August 31, 2023.
The Japan vs Spain, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at:
India: 12:30 p.m IST
UK: 8:00 a.m BST
USA: 3:00 a.m WDC
On FanCode, football fans in India may watch the live stream of the Women's World Cup match between Japan and Spain. On DD Sports, the live broadcast will be accessible.
ITV will broadcast the Japan vs. Spain Women's World Cup match for football fans in the UK. They may also access the ITVX live feed.
Football lovers in the US may watch the Japan vs. Spain Women's World Cup Group C match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will both stream the event live.
Japan possible XI (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Miyake, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Sugita, Nagano; Naomoto, Tanaka, Chiba.
Spain possible XI (4-3-2-1): Misa; Battle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Abelleira, Bonmati, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Redondo.