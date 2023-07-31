Japan Vs Spain Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

On Monday, Japan and Spain will face off in their last Group C encounter of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout rounds, but they are still competing to win their group in order to have a better draw in the subsequent round. The game is expected to be quite competitive and might provide a preview of a potential future matchup in the knockout stages. The winning squad will take the top spot in Group C, while the losing team will be content with second place.

3 Things you need to know

Japan beat Zambia and Costa Rica in their last matches

Spain has not lost a single Group match and has scored 8 goals for 0 in last 2 games

Japan vs Spain Group C match will take place today

Here is everything you need to know about the Japan vs Spain Group C encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:

When and where will Japan vs Spain Women’s World Cup Group C match be played?

Japan vs Spain the FIFA Women's World Cup match, will take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Monday, August 31, 2023.

What time will the Japan vs Spain, Women’s World Cup Group C match start?

The Japan vs Spain, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at:

India: 12:30 p.m IST

UK: 8:00 a.m BST

USA: 3:00 a.m WDC

Where to watch Japan vs Spain, Women’s World Cup Group C match in India?

On FanCode, football fans in India may watch the live stream of the Women's World Cup match between Japan and Spain. On DD Sports, the live broadcast will be accessible.

Where to watch Japan vs Spain, Women’s World Cup Group C match in the UK?

ITV will broadcast the Japan vs. Spain Women's World Cup match for football fans in the UK. They may also access the ITVX live feed.

Where to watch Japan vs Spain, Women’s World Cup Group C match in the US?

Football lovers in the US may watch the Japan vs. Spain Women's World Cup Group C match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will both stream the event live.

Japan vs Spain: What could be the predicted starting XIs?

Japan possible XI (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Miyake, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Sugita, Nagano; Naomoto, Tanaka, Chiba.

Spain possible XI (4-3-2-1): Misa; Battle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Abelleira, Bonmati, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Redondo.