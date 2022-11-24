'Japan Will Beat..': Osaka's Hilarious Take On Fans Cleaning Qatar Stadium After Upset Win

The Japanese football team on Wednesday produced the second major upset of the tournament beating former champions Germany 2-1 in the opening Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2022. Germany was leading the match, courtesy of a penalty goal by Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the Japanese team overturned the scorecard in the second half with goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano to register a dramatic come-from-behind victory. Social media was flooded with messages following the second major upset of the FIFA World Cup inflicted by the 'Blue Samurai'. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka shared a hilarious post on her social media handle following the conclusion of Japan vs Germany match.

Naomi Osaka has a hilarious take on brave Japan shocking heavyweights Germany

Before Germany vs Japan's FIFA World Cup match, a fan of the Japan football team tweeted a message which read, "Japan will beat you and clean up the whole place, leaving the crime scene with no evidence." Osaka shared the fan's post and captioned it with "Lol", adding crying emojis.

The prediction made by the fan did come true as Japan not only stunned Germany, but also won hearts as they cleaned their locker room and left it spotless after beating Germany. Japanese fans also continued their little ritual of cleaning up the stadium by staying back in the Khalifa International Stadium stands to clean the garbage. The Japanese contingent can be seen with several blue disposal bags, collecting garbage under their seat in an attempt to clean the stadium.

Germany vs Japan match highlights: As it happened

Despite having the majority of the possession, German football team failed to create enough chances and land a killer blow against Japan. The former champions Germany scored their first goal of the tournament courtesy of a penalty. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan stepped up to take the spot kick and calmly disposed the ball into the back of the net in the 33rd minute. Germany headed into the half with a slender one-goal advantage.

In the second half, Japan tried hard to find the equaliser. The 'Blue Samurai' not only managed to get the equaliser but also stun the Germans with the second goal. Both goals were scored by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Coming off the bench, Doan managed first the equaliser in the 75th minute. Asano, completed the comeback for Japan, after scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Following a long ball from Itakura from his own half as a result of a free kick was met by Asano. The striker beat German defender Schlotterbeck with a beauty of a first touch before smashing a shot from the tightest of angles, which beats Neuer.