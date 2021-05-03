Javi Gracia Sacked By Valencia Owing To Poor LaLiga Results, Interim Manager Named

Valencia CF have sacked manager Javi Gracia with immediate effect after their 3-2 loss at the hands of FC Barcelona during their LaLiga clash on Sunday that saw them drop to within six points of the relegation zone.

Valencia part ways with Javi Gracia

In a statement issued by the six-time Spanish champions, they went on to mention the footballer-turned-manager was informed by them of his dismissal as coach of the team on Monday after which the club went on to publicly thank him for his work and dedication during his time coaching the team, and concluded by wishing him luck for his future endeavors.

At the same time, the Spanish club also went on to confirm that veteran Spanish central defender Salvador González 'Voro' will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

The official statement has been issued by Valencia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT | JAVI GRACIA — Valencia CF ðŸ¦‡ðŸŠðŸŒŠ (@valenciacf_en) May 3, 2021

Valencia have decided to part ways with Gracia after 10 months in charge. The former Spanish defensive midfielder was hired by Valencia in July last year. However, his appointment did not change the team's fortunes as the LaLiga club could only manage eight wins this season.

Coming back to LaLiga, the loss against Barca has brought Valencia down to the 14th position with just four games left. Apart from those eight wins, they have also registered 12 losses from the 34 games that they have played so far with 36 points to their tally.

The eight-time Copa del Rey winners will next be seen in action against Valladolid at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.