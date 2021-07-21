Javier Saviola, Unrecognizable From Babyface Barcelona Days, Thrills In Legends' Clasico

Javier Saviola was one of the very few players that ever crossed the divide between Real Madrid and Barcelona when he moved to Real back in July 2007. He racked up a total of 172 appearances for Barcelona and managed to rack up 72 goals for them.

Saviola was nicknamed the 'The Rabbit' because he was a diminutive, agile and pacey striker, he had the ability to score from almost any attacking position on the field.

'The Rabbit' looks a little changed from the babyface Javier Saviola

On July 20, he took part in the Legends El Clasico as Barcelona Legends took on Real Madrid Legends, he donned the Blaugrana colours but looked a very different version of himself from his playing days. A lot of the fans were surprised by his change in looks, as his former teammate Ronaldinho took to Instagram to upload an image of the two of them and Deco alongside him.

Saviola seems to have changed a lot since his playing days at Barcelona.

However, he might have changed a lot since his playing days, he showed that on the field he still is as fast and skilful as he was back then with an absolutely outrageous flick to get the ball ahead of him.

People forget Saviola had the greatest u21 World Cup performance of all time — Genghistan (@Yungsifustan) July 20, 2021

better than most overrated strikers in the world right now — Dave Giver (@Dave_Giver) July 20, 2021

When they tell you you’re too short 🤣 bravo saviola — C Rodriguez (@sagevicesound) July 20, 2021

Saviola's rise to fame came as a promising young star

Saviola also had notable spells with Benfica and Olympiacos, and was named as the youngest player on Pelé's FIFA 100 list of the 125 greatest living footballers in 2004.

Saviola starred in the 2001 edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, held in Argentina. He was the top scorer and was voted player of the tournament, as the national team won the competition, with 11 goals in seven games, he became the record goalscorer in the tournament's history and his rise to fame started here.

Two years later, Saviola played in the 2004 Olympic Games and won the gold medal. Under coach Marcelo Bielsa he was given few playing opportunities for the senior team but, after the former's resignation in 2004, new manager José Pékerman, who also worked with him at youth level, turned the tide in the player's favour. He was also a member of the squads that reached the final of the 2004 Copa América and the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup, netting three times in the former tournament and one in the latter.

(Image Credits: AP/ @ronaldinho - Instagram)