JEJ Vs PHG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, K League 1 Match Preview

Matchday three of South Korea's ongoing K League 1 sees Jeju United squaring off against Pohang Steelers on Tuesday: The K League 1 fixture is set to be played on March 9 at the Jeju World Cup Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JEJ vs PHG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this league encounter.

JEJ vs PHG live: JEJ vs PHG Dream11 match preview

Jeju United have endured a difficult start to the ongoing Korean league campaign this season as the hosts are yet to pocket their first win of the season. They played out a 0-0 draw in their first game of the tournament against Seongnam FC and later on went to replicate a similar result during their match against Jeonbuk FC which also ended in a 1-1 draw. With just two points so far, Nam Ki-il's men find themselves slotted 7th on the league table and will walk into the match looking for their first win. However, they face an uphill task against an in-form Pohang Sttelre and will have to bring their A-game if they want to walk away with any points in this match.

Pohang Steelers on the other hand have started off their K League campaign with a bang and they see themselves occupy the second spot on the domestic league table. They are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing campaign and have registered two straight victories in their two matches. After edging out a narrow 2-1 win against Incheon United, the Steelers went on to register a massive 2-1 won over Gangwon FC in their latest outing which sees them sit with 6 points against their name. They will hope to continue building on the positive momentum and will aim at picking up their second win of the season on Tuesday.

JEJ vs PHG Dream11 Team: JEJ vs PHG Playing 11

Goalkeeper - S. Oh

Defenders - K Sang-Uh, W. Jeong, K. Wan-Kyu, H. Chang-Rae

Midfielders -C. Lee, R. Yeo, M.Palacios, I. Kenzhaboev,

Strikers - M. Joo, S. Min-Kyu

JEJ vs PHG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- S. Min-Kyu or R. Yeo

Vice-Captain- M. Joo or M. Palacios

JEJ vs PHG Match Prediction

We predict a comfortable win for the Pohang Steelers who will likely walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Jeju United 0-2 Pohang Steelers

Note: The above JEJ vs PHG Dream11 prediction, JEJ vs PHG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JEJ vs PHG Dream11 Team and JEJ vs PHG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.