Jens Lehmann Receives Social Media Backlash For Questioning 'staying Home' Due To COVID-19

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann seems to have a completely different theory surrounding the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Arsenal 'keeper took to Twitter to question why people are 'shutting down everything' and how that could do any good for the outbreak. Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati were left unimpressed by Lehmann's series of tweets questioning the coronavirus measures.

Coronavirus UK: Jens Lehmann on coronavirus

Around the world, the confirmed number of patients has already crossed 200,000 and is rapidly spreading across several nations. Despite the death toll due to the virus being a shade below 9,000, it still continues to rise with every passing day. However, Jens Lehmann seems to be against people staying at home, judging by his tweets.

This is difficult to believe now. The mortality rate is lower than in previous years across Europe, based on data until 8. March 2020. So let’s wait until the end of this week for new data. What if we cause more damage to the well-being of people by shutting down everything? pic.twitter.com/NDnWUE9zMg — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) March 16, 2020

Lehmann continued his outburst against "shutting everything down", posting that the financial hit that could arise due to the lockdown could potentially be more damaging than 'more people getting sick'.

Is it better staying home, being quarantined against sth we couldn’t measure in previous years, loosing the job now or the existence of a successful business? Will there be more people getting sick because of huge financial problems than through the virus?Who can answer that? — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Jens Lehmann backlash after comments on coronavirus

no offence Jens, you’re a cracking bloke, but stick to the goalkeeping on this one — Owen (@goonerowen) March 16, 2020

Just a very kind suggestion: It’s okay to ask questions of any kind. Would be great if you made something crystal clear: You know shit about a viral pandemie!

It’s not about opinions, it’s about facts. And the guys from rkI or WHO know their stuff. — Christian Gruber (@ChGruber1970) March 16, 2020

349 deaths in 24h ytd in Italy, 167 deaths in Spain today with a steepening curve. DANGEROUS to let a Football Player act as a pseudo expert on SM who is in fact totally clueless on statistics and exponential growth rates. Harzardous! @nntaleb @jaltucher #COVID19 #COVIDー19 — Styleon ♪♫ (@renegruner1) March 17, 2020

Please allow me to insult you a little more. Check what officials have done on day 1 in Singapure. Not a single dead person today.. Your woodoo logic kills people. Like playing Russian roulette as you assure that most of the game time there is no risk.(you ignore the bullet) — Styleon ♪♫ (@renegruner1) March 19, 2020

As long as you can breathe, there are always hope. That’s the reason of quarantine. If everyone goes out then everyone may be sick. Does financial situation really matters if you are sick or even worse - died? Money can be earned anytime in your life. But there is only one life. — Tony (@BianceTony) March 19, 2020

Jens Lehmann backlash: Legend quickly reacts, addresses social media backlash

Thank you for your ( mostly) kind answers. All the best and a quick recovery to all the infected people. — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) March 16, 2020

