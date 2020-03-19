The Debate
Jens Lehmann Receives Social Media Backlash For Questioning 'staying Home' Due To COVID-19

Football News

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann was slammed on social media for questioning the measures adopted to combat coronavirus. Lehmann questioned 'staying at home'.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty
Jens Lehmann

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann seems to have a completely different theory surrounding the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Arsenal 'keeper took to Twitter to question why people are 'shutting down everything' and how that could do any good for the outbreak. Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati were left unimpressed by Lehmann's series of tweets questioning the coronavirus measures. 

Coronavirus UK: Jens Lehmann on coronavirus 

Around the world, the confirmed number of patients has already crossed 200,000 and is rapidly spreading across several nations. Despite the death toll due to the virus being a shade below 9,000, it still continues to rise with every passing day. However, Jens Lehmann seems to be against people staying at home, judging by his tweets. 

Lehmann continued his outburst against "shutting everything down", posting that the financial hit that could arise due to the lockdown could potentially be more damaging than 'more people getting sick'.

Coronavirus UK: Jens Lehmann backlash after comments on coronavirus

 Jens Lehmann backlash: Legend quickly reacts, addresses social media backlash

 

First Published:
