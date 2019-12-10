Jeremie Frimpong's Raw Emotions During Interview Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy: WATCH

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park to win their fourth Scottish League Cup in a row. Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic's right-back on the night was sent off in the second half but gave one of the best post-match interviews of the season to send social media into a frenzy.

Celtic vs Rangers: Jeremie Frimpong's rollercoaster night

Celtic won the game by the narrowest of margins despite being outplayed for much of the game by Steven Gerrard's Rangers. The game couldn't have been more dramatic for the Celtic supporters. Minutes after Christopher Jullien put Celtic ahead in the 60th minute, Jeremie Frimpong was given his marching orders for a foul on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the penalty box. Fortunately for Frimpong, Morelos missed the subsequent penalty thus summing up the night for Rangers.

Watch: Jeremie Frimpong interview after Celtic vs Rangers

Celtic vs Rangers: Jeremie Frimpong's candid interview makes the headlines

During a post-match interview with BT Sport, Jeremie Frimpong gave one of the most candid interviews, where he described his emotions during the penalty kick. The 18-year-old right-back revealed he was "panicking" just before he watched on the Hoops celebrating after Fraser Forster saved from the spot.

“Oh my days, when you get sent off like that, I was inside panicking. It was the worst feeling ever. Every time Rangers got the ball I was just panicking. The time was going so slow, but the team held it through, and I am buzzing obviously.” - Jeremie Frimpong

The nature of the interview and Frimpong's honest emotions has been a major head-turner ever since the interview has been released on social media.

You can’t not love Jeremie Frimpong https://t.co/2SVeSYk1vb — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 9, 2019

