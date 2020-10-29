Jeremy Wisten Death: Mason Greenwood Dedicates First UCL Goal To Former Man City Prodigy

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood dedicated his first Champions League goal to former Man City starlet Jeremy Wisten, who tragically passed away this week. Greenwood scored United's opening goal in their 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and later took to Instagram to pay his respects for the late Jeremy Wisten. Reports have claimed that Witsen, 17, took his own life after being released by Man City but his family are yet to release a statement over the teenager's death.

Man United vs RB Leipzig: Mason Greenwood dedicates first UCL goal to former Man City youth player

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed 19-year-old Mason Greenwood a rare start in the Champions League against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night and the youngster didn't disappoint. Greenwood opened the scoring on the night in the 21st minute of the game with a smart finish and celebrated by pointing towards the sky. Man United then upped the pace in the second half as Marcus Rashford scored a quick-fire hat-trick while Anthony Martial got his first goal of the campaign, from the penalty spot.

Jeremy Wisten death: Mason Greenwood's tribute for former Man City academy player

However, after the 5-0 drubbing of Leipzig, Greenwood took to Instagram to dedicate his first Champions League goal to Jeremy Wisten. The English teenager uploaded a picture of himself celebrating his goal and captioned the image, "This one was for you bro, RIP Jeremy Wisten". On Sunday, Man City released a statement to reveal the tragic news that their former youth team player, Jeremy Wisten, had passed away aged 17.

The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2020

Jeremy Wisten cause of death: How did the former Man City youth player die?

Although it hasn't been confirmed, several reports claimed that Jeremy Wisten took his own life. It is believed that Wisten was suffering from depression and mental health issues. However, Wisten's family are yet to release a statement over the youngster's tragic death. Wisten joined Man City's academy back in February 2016 at their U-13 level and played as a centre-back. He had hopes of emulating club legend Vincent Kompany but was recently released by the Cityzens.

Man City senior players Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte also paid their tributes to Wisten after his death. Sterling replied to Man City's statement over Wisten's death with a rose emoji while Laporte commented, "Terrible news, RIP lad."

Image Credits - Mason Greenwood, Jeremy Wisten Instagram