Jermain Defoe Retires: 39-year-old Former Tottenham Striker Calls It A Day

Former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39. Taking to social media, Jermain Defoe - who has 57 caps for the Three Lions side - announced his decision to hang up his boots.

Defoe had an illustrious career at the club level playing for 22 years since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 1999, making 731 appearances across all competitions and scoring 286 times. The player is quite popular especially among English Premier League fans, having played for the Lilywhites (Tottenham Hotspur) in two different stints scoring 143 goals for them. The player also currently finds himself in the ninth place in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list having scored 162 goals.

Jermain Defoe's full statement on retirement

“After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It's been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

“I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out. I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.

“Football will always be in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I've had. I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.

“Thank you to all the fans from each club I've played for. The love I have received and endured throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all.

“Thank you also to my amazing team-mates, coaches and staff for playing such an integral part in my career.

“Lastly, I want to say thank you to my mum. You gave me a ball at two years old and you made me believe my dream could happen. All that I am is because of you, and I owe everything to you and God.”