Jesse Lingard Back At Manchester United Training After Lighting Up West Ham In Loan Spell

Manchester United welcomed two players back to pre-season training as they continue to gear up for the new season. One of those players happened to be Jesse Lingard. Lingard, who had represented West Ham United on loan last season will be expected to make an impact for the 'Red Devils' as they look to go one better this time around.

Apart from Jesse Lingard, another player who had reported to Carrington was a young sensation i.e. midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. Manchester United will be locking horns with Derby County in the first friendly match of this summer on Sunday.

However, the Manchester United Football Club decided to give special mention to Jesse Lingard a couple of days before Man Utd's friendly encounter.

Jesse Lingard is back at Man Utd training

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the second-placed side of the previous edition's Premier League had posted a couple of images of Lingard. In the first image, the attacking midfielder can be seen enjoying a well-deserved drinks break while in the other he can be seen indulged in an intense training session. Man Utd captioned the image as 'Look who's back!'

What really stood out here was that the 28-year-old was back in training after an outstanding loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of the season gone by as speculation continues to surround the Englishman's future at the London Stadium.

In fact, it has been learned that the 'Hammers' are interested in signing him on a permanent deal after he had succeeded in finding the back of the net on nine occasions in the 16 matches that he had featured last season. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard's current contract is valid until the summer of 2022.

Lingard would be hoping to better his previous season's performance as well as he looks forward to cementing his place in the English national team. In fact, the 28-year-old was a part of the 'Three Lions' initial 33-man squad in the recently-concluded UEFA Euro 2020. He had appeared in the warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania but did not get a single game in the tournament. England had an excellent run in the European Championships where they qualified for their first-ever final after a long wait of 55 years i.e. their victorious 1966 World Cup campaign. Nevertheless, Harry Kane & Co. went down to Italy 3-2 on penalties at the iconic Wembley Arena.

Jesse Lingard was also a member of England's FIFA World Cup 2018 squad where they had finished as the semi-finalists after losing to the eventual runners-up Croatia 2-1 at extra-time. Even though their campaign came to an abrupt end, it seemed as if England would sign off with the consolation prize but, it was not meant to be as a spirited Belgian outfit dashed their bronze medal hopes in the third-place play-off match with a 2-0 win.