Jesse Lingard Lauded For 'Berbatov Spin' As Man Utd Loanee Continues To Shine At West Ham

West Ham United have launched themselves as surprise contenders for Champions League places this season, and David Moyes' men are currently fourth, one point ahead of fellow challengers Chelsea. The Hammers' push for continental places has been furthered by their activity in the January window after their signing of Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United. The England international has been a revelation to David Moyes and starred against Wolves on Monday night.

On-Loan Man Utd star Jesse Lingard's Berbatov spin vs Wolves has fans raving online

West Ham climbed to fourth in the Premier League table courtesy of their 3-2 win over the Wolves at Molineux on Monday night. Jesse Lingard was again the star of the show, chipping in with a wondergoal and assisting Jarrod Bowen's goal, which turned out to be the winner. The 28-year-old's goal was his sixth in eight games for The Hammers and Lingard seems to be playing his best football after finding regular game time under David Moyes. He put West Ham ahead with a blazing solo run in the 6th minute of the game, receiving the ball inside his own half and darting straight through the heart of Wolves' midfield and defence. Lingard ghosted Romain Saiss before lifting over Rui Patricio in net exquisitely to open the scoring.

And while that moment itself got the netizens raving, Lingard followed it up with a "Berbatov spin" at Nelson Semedo's expense. The on-loan Man Utd star was near the touchline and had Semedo marking him, but pulled off an unbelievable skill as he cushioned the ball down with his right boot for an onrushing Arthur Masuaku, who assisted Fornals, to extend West Ham's lead to two on the night. Lingard's skill reminded many of former Manchester United striker Berbatov who used the exact same skill at Old Trafford 13 years ago against West Ham and it had an Old Trafford crowd on the seats. Lingard would have received a similar reception if not for the pandemic.

It gives me, I think they call it 'endorphins'. pic.twitter.com/xbAkRCinjP — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 6, 2021

West Ham have not finished in the top four since 1986 but with ease Lingard in full flow alongside the likes of Jarrod Bown and Michael Antonio, David Moyes' side could reach the promised land and compete in the Champions League next season. Declan Rice's injury is likely to have an impact on their hopes with the games against Leicester City and Chelsea left. And if Lingard can continue his good form, The Hammers might pursue a permanent deal for the England international, who finds himself out of favour at Old Trafford. Manchester United were ready to offload Lingard for as little as £20million last summer, but his recent form could see the price skyrocket.

(Image Courtesy: Jesse Lingard Twitter)