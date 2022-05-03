Jesse Lingard's Brother Blasts Manchester United In Furious Rant Over 'no Farewell' Game

Manchester United dominated Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League 2021-22 game on Monday night at the Old Trafford Stadium and returned with a victory in their last home game of the season. While players like Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Fred among others missed out on playing due to injuries, United marched to the win, riding high on goals by Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Varane. Meanwhile, United youngster Jadon Sancho’s brother Louie Scott later took to his official Instagram handle and slammed the squad for not giving his brother a farewell game at Olf Trafford.

The 29-year-old English footballer’s contract with the Premier League giants ends at the closure of the ongoing season and he has decided not to extend his contract further. He seeks a regular first-team spot, and he has played only 355 minutes in the ongoing season, returning with two goals from 16 games. Revealing his disappointment with the team in his Instagram story, Lingard’s brother also poked fun at the club’s recent struggles.

'Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send-off,' says Louie Scott

"20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cups final goal, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year. Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs are being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're run by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, god bless! Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send-off!!! Well done bro your family are proud,” Louie Scott wrote in his story, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Coming off United’s youth academy, Lingard made his senior team debut in 2014 and played a few games for Derby and West Ham United on loan spells. He is now being linked with reports about a transfer to two of the biggest European clubs. As per Sports Bible, Serie A teams AC Milan and Juventus are eyeing to rope Lingard on a free transfer, while they face competition from Newcastle too.

