JFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, Hero ISL Live

The Mariners will be looking to move atop the table when they come up against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 7 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team and the probable JFC vs ATKMB playing 11.

JFC vs ATKMB live: JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction and preview

Owen Coyle will be hoping that his side will be able to pick up the first win of the season when they come up against an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan who have maintained a 100% win record in the league so far. Jamshedpur FC sit seventh on the table, having picked up two points from three games but have had a few individual players putting up some good performances. Based on recent form our JFC vs ATKMB match prediction is that ATK Mohun Bagan will pick up their fourth win of the season.

Also Read | SC East Bengal Coach Fowler Wants VAR In ISL

JFC vs ATKMB live: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

This will be the first encounter between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan. However, the erstwhile ATK have come up against Jamshedpur on six occasions, winning three, drawing two and losing one.

Also Read | London Club Dismayed After Fans Jeer As Players Take A Knee

JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: Probable JFC vs ATKMB playing 11

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 - Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

JFC vs ATKMB live: Top picks for JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team

JFC vs ATKMB live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Jackichand Singh

JFC vs ATKMB live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks

Roy Krishna

Jayesh Rane

Also Read | Man United Set To Reward Bruno Fernandes With £200,000-a-week Contract, Doubling His Wages

JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders - Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis (VC), Roy Krishna (C)

Also Read | "I Admire Him" - Arteta On Spurs Counterpart Mourinho Ahead Of Derby

Note: The above JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team and JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media