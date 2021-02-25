JFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC take on Bengaluru FC in their last outing of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League group stage on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 25 with the kickoff set to take place at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among other details of this ISL clash.

🚨 MATCHDAY ⚽ 🚨



Get ready for our final battle of ISL Season 2020-21 against the Blues.#JFCBFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/dxOBON3nkH — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 25, 2021

JFC vs BFC live: JFC vs BFC Dream11 match preview

Jamshedpur FC will walk into the match brimming with confidence following their massive 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC in their previous ISL outing. The win against the Islanders was their sixth win of the season as they occupy the sixth position on the ISL table. With 24 points for 19 games, Jamshedpur FC are not in contention to qualify for the playoff spot but will be hoping to carry on their positive momentum and end their ongoing season with a win.

Bengaluru FC on the other hand will start the match as the seventh-ranked team on the table. With five wins and seven draws so far, Naushad Moosa's men are located just two points below their opponents Jamshedpur FC. Walking into the match following a 1-2 loss to FC Goa, the Blues will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. They will be hoping for a win on Thursday as it will see Sunil Chhetri and his team move up the ladder and overtake their opponents to end their tournament as the sixth-placed team on the table.

JFC vs BFC Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- TP Rehenesh

Defenders- Rahul Bheke, Peter Hartley, Juanan, Stephen Eze

Midfielders- Erik Paartalu, Alexandre Lima, Xisco Hernandez, Aitor Monroy

Strikers- Nerijus Valskis, Sunil Chhetri

JFC vs BFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Alexandre Lima

Vice-Captain- Nerijus Valskis or Erik Paartalu

JFC vs BFC Match Prediction

We predict the match to be a goal-scoring thriller with end-to-end action as both teams have nothing to lose and will be aiming to end their league campaign with a win. Given the team's current form we expect Jamshedpur FC to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Note: The above JFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, JFC vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team and JFC vs BFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.