JFC Vs CFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Jamshedpur FC will play against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, December 9, 2019. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur at 7.30 PM (IST). Let us look at the match preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

Who will reign The Furnace tomorrow night?



Full match preview 👇#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/ELDJSMJUla — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 8, 2019

JFC vs CFC Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC are placed 4th on the ISL points table. They have won 3 games out of the total 6 matches, while drawing twice and losing once. Chennaiyin FC are placed 9th on the table with just one win from 6 games. They have drawn twice, while losing on three occasions.

Also Read | ATK's Roy Krishna Awarded ISL Hero Of The Month For November

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Top Picks

Farukh Choudhary, Tiri and Memo have been performing extremely well with consistency for Jamshedpur FC. Chennaiyin FC are currently the league’s lowest goalscorers and will be counting on Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis to continue his form in front of the goal. Valskis has netted thrice in his last two appearances.

Also Read | NorthEast United Vs ATK: NEUFC Coach Robert Jarni Expects Tough Challenge At Home From ATK

JFC vs CFC line-ups

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sergio Castel

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Also Read | ISL Points Table: Bengaluru FC Hold Top Spot; Hyderabad FC Languish At The Bottom

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain: Lucian Goian

Vice-Captain: Subrata Pal

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Subrata Pal

Defenders: Tiri, Robin Gurung, Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian

Midfielders: Farukh Chaudhary, Memo, Anirudh Thapa

Forwards: Sergio Castel, Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, Preview And Other ISL Match Details

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction

Jamshedpur FC are the favourites to win against Channaiyin FC with a 3-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.