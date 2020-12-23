JFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC square off against FC Goa in Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League. The match is slated to be played on Wednesday, December 23 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, and kickoff at 7.30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, JFC vs FCG match prediction, and other details of the ISL game.

Let's ring in the festive season with an action-packed game tonight! Partying face ⚽#JFCFCG #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/5glolxrVKn — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 23, 2020

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa consist of the Indian Super League’s top goal scorers as Nerijus Valskis and Igor Angulo face off against each other in Wednesday’s ISL clash. Both the strikers have managed to score six goals and will be aiming to one-up their tonight’s opponent by adding goals to his tally.

5th placed Jamshedpur FC take on 7th ranked FC Goa in their next ISL match on Wednesday. Jamshedpur's unbeaten run of six games makes them heavy favourites to win the game as FC Goa look to find some consistency and positive momentum.

Squads for JFC vs FCG Dream11 team

Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Issac Vanmalsawma, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Raj Mahato, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Pawan Kumar, Subhash Barua, Manisana Singh, Aitor Monroy, David Grande, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Sapam Kennedy Singh Niraj Kumar, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Amarjit Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, William Lalnunfela, Gorachand Mardi, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa- Mohammad Nawaz, Leander D'Cunha, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Ishan Pandita, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Seiminlen Doungel, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, James Donachie, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Ivan Gonzalez,, Redeem Tlang, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Alexander Jesuraj, Nestor Dias, Makan Chothe, Dylan D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor AnguloAaren D'Silva,

JFC vs FCG playing 11 (likely)

Jamshedpur- TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

FC Goa-Edu Bedia, Mohammad Nawaz , Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo, Jorge Mendoza

JFC vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders- Laldinliana Renthlei, Saviour Gama, Stephen Eze

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh (VC), Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Aitor Monroy

Strikers- Igor Angulo, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis (C)

Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo, Aniket Jadhav, TP Rehenesh

JFC vs FCG match prediction

We predict a comfortable win for the high-flying Jamshedpur FC.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 3 - FC Goa 1

Note: The above JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, JFC vs FCG Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and JFC vs FCG playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.