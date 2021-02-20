JFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2021 Match Preview

Match No.100 of the Hero Indian Super League will see Jamshedpur FC square off against Mumbai City FC on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday, February 20 with the kick-off slated for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, top picks, and other match details.

Tonight, we come together as one. Tonight, we fight for our City.



Come on you Islanders! 💙#JFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 @etihad pic.twitter.com/8ATw0YEj2V — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 20, 2021

JFC vs MCFC live: JFC vs MCFC Dream11 match preview

Jamshedpur FC will walk into the game as the seventh-ranked team in the Hero Indian Super League as they have recorded five wins and six draws alongside seven losses this season. With just 21 points from 18 games, the Red Miners will start the game following a narrow 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous ISL outing. With the league stages nearing its fag end, the hosts will be aiming to end their campaign on a high and spoil Mumbai City FC's plans by snatching points in this fixture.

Also Read Own Goal Gives Wolves 1-0 Win Over Leeds In Premier League

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to the season by registering a 12-match unbeaten run after their first loss to NorthEast United in the ISL 2020-21 campaign opener. Coincidentally, it was NorthEast United again that broke Sergio Lobera's unbeaten run and it leads to a slight downfall for them since the start of February. However, banking on their initial success, Mumbai City FC are slotted second on the ISL table as they have registered 10 wins from 17 games this season. currently sitting with 34 points against their name, The Islanders will be aiming to bridge the 5-point gap separating them and league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan by registering a win on Saturday and keeping their hopes of a top place finish alive.

JFC vs MCFC Playing 11 (probable)

Jamshedpur FC:- Rehenesh TP, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis.

Also Read Delayed Trial Of Women V US Soccer Pushed Back To June 15

Mumbai City FC:- Amrinder Singh, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Peter Hartley, Mourtada Fall, Stephen Eze, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Alex Lima (VC), Rowllin Borges, Aitor Monroy

Strikers - Nerijus Valskis (C), Adam Le Fondre

Also Read Wolfsburg Consolidates Champions League Qualification Place

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Adam Le Fondre or Alex Lima

Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis or Rowllin Borges

JFC vs MCFC Match Prediction

We expect Mumbai City FC to walk away with a win this time as Sergio Lobera's men will aim to move closer to table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan. With both teams scheduled to face off in the last round of the group stage matches, Sergio Lobera's men will be aiming to end the group campaign as the top-ranked team of the league.

Also Read Madrid's Benzema To Miss Valladolid, Doubtful For Atalanta

Prediction - Jamshedpur FC 1-3 Mumbai City

Note: The above JFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, JFC vs MCFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team and JFC vs MCFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.