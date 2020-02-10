JFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NorthEast United will host Jamshedpur FC on Monday in ISL 2019-20. Both sides have missed out on a playoff berth but would be looking to end the season on a high note. Keep reading for the JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team preview, predictions and all match details.
Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati
Date: Monday, February 10, 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Warming up before tomorrow night's clash against @NEUtdFC!#JamKeKhelo #NEUJFC pic.twitter.com/eY1REenrd4— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 9, 2020
Jamshedpur FC are 7th in the ISL points table with just 16 points after 15 games. They have managed just four wins so far and have really struggled after winning their opening two games of the season. Jamshedpur are on a three-game losing run and would be hoping to pull off a result against fellow strugglers. Attacking midfielder Piti is ruled out for the tie with an injury
NorthEast United are on a 10-game winless run, having last won against Hyderabad FC back in November. The Highlanders are entering the fixture after a poor 0-0 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.
Subrata Pal, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Sandip Mandi, Narender, Noé Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, David Grande, Sergio Castel
Subhasish Roy, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoinganba Meetei
Captain: F Choudhary
Vice-Captain: N Acosta
Goalkeeper: S Paul
Defenders: R Pradhan, H Kai, Tiri
Midfielders: J Leudo, N Acosta, A Montroy, M Moura
Attackers: M Chaves, S Castel, F Choudhary
Jamshedpur FC will be the favourites to win the game.
Note: The JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.