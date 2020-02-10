JFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NorthEast United will host Jamshedpur FC on Monday in ISL 2019-20. Both sides have missed out on a playoff berth but would be looking to end the season on a high note. Keep reading for the JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team preview, predictions and all match details.

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Also Read | Haven't Thought Much About Revamping The Squad In The Summer: Pep Guardiola

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team preview

Jamshedpur FC are 7th in the ISL points table with just 16 points after 15 games. They have managed just four wins so far and have really struggled after winning their opening two games of the season. Jamshedpur are on a three-game losing run and would be hoping to pull off a result against fellow strugglers. Attacking midfielder Piti is ruled out for the tie with an injury

NorthEast United are on a 10-game winless run, having last won against Hyderabad FC back in November. The Highlanders are entering the fixture after a poor 0-0 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

Also Read | EPL Game, Other Soccer In Europe Postponed Due To Storm

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11: Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Sandip Mandi, Narender, Noé Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, David Grande, Sergio Castel

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11: NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoinganba Meetei

Also Read | Liverpool Player Reveals Jürgen Klopp's Heartwarming Gesture Before Each Training Session

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: F Choudhary

Vice-Captain: N Acosta

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: S Paul

Defenders: R Pradhan, H Kai, Tiri

Midfielders: J Leudo, N Acosta, A Montroy, M Moura

Attackers: M Chaves, S Castel, F Choudhary

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Jamshedpur FC will be the favourites to win the game.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Identifies £40m-rated Defender As Vertonghen's Replacement

Note: The JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.