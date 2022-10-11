Jharkhand CM Wishes India U-17 Women’s Football Team; Squad Has 6 Members From State

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the Indian women’s football team, which has six players from the state, ahead of its debut at the FIFA women's U-17 World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar.

The Jharkhand government also provided a television set to captain Ashtam Oraon’s house in Gumla district so that her parents could watch India's opening match against the USA at Kalinga Stadium.

“I feel proud to lead a state that has produced some of the finest football players for the country and continues to do so. We are very excited to see six of our players from Jharkhand representing India in the World Cup,” Soren said in a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey.

“I'm delighted to note that Ashtam Oraon from Gumla district in Jharkhand will be leading Team India as it takes field vs the USA today evening,” he said in the letter.

Soren assured Chaubey of his government’s support to develop football infrastructure, especially women’s football, in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government provided a television set to Oraon’s parents, who are labourers, so that they can watch their daughter lead the country in the U-17 World Cup.

They did not have a television at their home in Gora Toli Banari village in Bisunpur block, around 145 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

Another television was given to the house of Sudha Tirkey, another member of the Indian squad, at Chainpur in Gumla district.

