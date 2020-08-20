JHN Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Scottish Premier League Live Game Info

St. Johnstone will face Aberdeen in their upcoming clash of the Scottish Premier League at McDiarmid Park. St. Johnson have played 3 games in the season so far, having won 1 of them (Loss 1, Draw 1). St. Johnstone won 2-1 in their last league clash against Kilmarnock. As for Aberdeen, they have only featured in one league match so far which ended in their loss. Aberdeen were forced to re-scheduled their last 3 games over their players being tested positive for Coronavirus.

The JHN vs ABD matchup will commence on Thursday, August 20 (Friday, August 21 at 12 AM IST). Fans can play the JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction, JHN vs ABD Dream11 top picks and JHN vs ABD Dream11 team.

JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction: JHN vs ABD Dream11 team

JHN vs ABD live: JHN vs ABD top picks

Wotherspoon (Captain) O'Halloran (Vice-captain) Hendry McGinn Edmondson Hedges

JHN vs ABD live: Probable JHN vs ABD playing 11

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Parish; Rooney, Gordon, Kerr, Tanser; McNamara, Craig, Conway; Wotherspoon; O'Halloran, Hendry

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Hernandez, Taylor, Hoban, Logan; Ferguson, McCrorie, Ojo; McGinn, Edmondson, Hedges

JHN vs ABD live: Full squad list

JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction

Our JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction is that Shenzhen FC will win this game.

Note: The JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction and JHN vs ABD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JHN vs ABD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Aberdeen FC/Instagram)