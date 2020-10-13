Jill Ellis Set To Become First Woman Ever To Manage Major League Soccer Team

US National Women's National Soccer team coach Jill Ellis is one of the contenders for Ben Olsen's old job at the Major League Soccer club DC United. The club decided to part ways with long-time coach Ben Olsen in the middle of the season, after a slew of horrible outings. If it works out, this will be a landmark moment not just for Jill Ellis but also for US Soccer, as it will mark the first time a woman has coached an all-male Major League Soccer team in the US.

Can Jill Ellis break the MLS glass ceiling with DC United?

Undoubtedly one of the United States' finest soccer coaches, Jill Ellis led the US National Women's National Soccer team to their second World Cup title last year - something no coach has been able to achieve for the men's side till date. From her appointment as head coach in 2014 till her retirement in 2019 Ellis posted incredible figures, winning 106 of her 132 matches with the side. In her five years with the side, they only lost seven games and tied 19.

After winning her second consecutive World Cup title with the team, Ellis stepped down in 2019. She now works with the U.S. Soccer Federation, encouraging women to take up coaching roles in soccer.

If anyone can fix DC United's losing streak, it is Jill Ellis. Before her association with the US National Women's soccer team, the once-dominant side had not won a title in 15 years. Her competition for the historic position will be former Real Salt Lake and New York City FC manager Jason Kreis and former Schalke 04 manager David Wagner. DC United's named their assistant coach Chad Ashton as the interim head coach for the time being, as the management carried on its hunt for their next manager.

DC United's faltering fortunes

DC United have had a terrible Major League season so far. After a 5th place finish in 2019, DC United would've hoped for a better start in the 2020 season. However, something has not gone according to plan for the team, that has lost 10 of their 17 matches, including each of their last five matches. Going into their match against the Philadelphia Union on Thursday, DC will be at the bottom of the table, having won a mere 11 points. With only six MLS matches to go in 2020, the team will hope to sort out their issues and move on to preparing for the next season with their new coach.

