Jimmy Greaves Passes Away At 81: Football World Pays Tribute To Tottenham & Chelsea Legend

The entire footballing world is in mourning after hearing the news of Jimmy Greaves passing away on Sunday morning at the age of 81. Greaves was a part of the England squad that won the World Cup in 1996, he played as a striker and represented Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United during his playing days. His goalscoring statistics are considered one of the best having scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for the Three Lions between 1959 and 1967. He was the fourth-highest goalscorer in England records and the only player to have scored six hat-tricks for them.

Soon after the news of his passing spread, the tributes started pouring in from his old clubs Tottenham, Chelsea, and West Ham. Players like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, who grew up hearing about the legendary player, also posted tributes.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time.



Rest in peace, Jimmy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Greaves at the age of 81.



Jimmy was part of our @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad and scored a remarkable 44 goals in 57 games for the #ThreeLions.



All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/CetXiwD25l — England (@England) September 19, 2021

The first footballers name I ever heard from my teacher. "No Ian! Finish like Jimmy Greaves!"



May he rest in peace ❤️😢 https://t.co/mvz0k1VHws — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 19, 2021

RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great goalscorers. Thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/YYyLdeUHXi — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 19, 2021

We are saddened to learn the news of the passing of Jimmy Greaves.



The Club sends its deepest condolences to Jimmy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7VbZvbffCz — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 19, 2021

The Premier League are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former @England, @ChelseaFC, @SpursOfficial and @WestHam striker Jimmy Greaves



We offer our condolences to Jimmy’s family, friends and all those who worked with him at this sad time



➡️ https://t.co/1SZQGLsajA pic.twitter.com/WBDdVjoc94 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2021

Everyone at Arsenal is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of World Cup winner Jimmy Greaves.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Jimmy 🤍 pic.twitter.com/e6T6v5pPnJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2021

Seems fitting on the day we lose Jimmy Greaves that Tottenham are playing Chelsea. The two clubs where he spent the majority of his spectacular career. It’sure to a poignant afternoon in north east London. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2021

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2021

RIP Jimmy Greaves, legend of the game. Thoughts are with your loved ones ❤️ https://t.co/UFDU9Fn07G — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 19, 2021

The boss pays tribute to a #ThreeLions great ❤️ — England (@England) September 19, 2021

Greaves' rise in Chelsea

Greaves was signed by Chelsea as a junior in 1956. One Saturday midway through Chelsea’s first league championship-winning season, the club’s legendary London scout Jimmy Thompson had telephoned Stamford Bridge to find out the result. Manager Ted Drake informed him it was a loss, but an unforgettable one, with the Blues going down 6-5 to Manchester United.

His debut season total was 22 goals, and 37 more followed the next campaign, 1958/59, despite the Blues finishing in 14th position. The 32 scored in the league was the joint highest that season with Bobby Smith of Spurs and a new Chelsea record. He scored a remarkable 43 goals in what was to be his final season in west London. That haul, with 41 netted in the league, is to this day a club record. It included six of his total of 13 Chelsea hat-tricks, another club best. He scored five in a game on three occasions and four another three times. In total, Greaves notched 124 league goals in 157 top-flight appearances for Chelsea. He netted eight more in cup competitions giving an overall 132 goals from 169 games.

One of Spurs' greatest players ever

Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 – 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties, and nine in 14 European matches. The 37 league goals that he netted in the 1962/63 season remains to this day our record by any player in a single season.

He left Spurs in March 1970, to join West Ham United, before retiring at the end of the 1970/71 season at the age of 31. In October 1972, a crowd of 45,799 gathered at White Hart Lane to pay tribute to Jimmy in his Testimonial match against Feyenoord.

(Image: @England/Twitter)