Jimmy Neesham & Scott Styris Draw 2019 WC Super Over Loss Connection After Euro 2020 Final

Two members of the New Zealand cricket fraternity Jimmy Neesham, and, Scott Styris have come forward and reacted to England's heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 final to Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday where the 'Azurri' shattered Harry Kane & Co.'s dreams 3-2 on penalties.

However, what has really stood out here is that Neesham and Styris have drawn their team's 2019 World Cup final Super Over loss connection.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham wondered why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins?

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? 👀 #joking 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

Neesham's predecessor Scott Styris on the other hand added insult to injury as he wrote 'I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions!'

I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 11, 2021

When the boundary count rule deprived New Zealand of glory

Four-time runners-up England and second-time finalists New Zealand battled it out at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's on July 14, 2019, for the biggest prize in world cricket and to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time.

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out red-hot favourites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders and arch-rivals Australia.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back.

Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signalled it as six runs, and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.

Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out at the strikers' end while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the infamous boundary count rule as they had scored more boundaries than New Zealand.

''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.

After being on the wrong side of that epic finale, Jimmy Neesham took to his official Twitter handle and did not shy away from expressing his disappointment as he advised children to not take up sport and instead recommended to take up baking or something else. Neesham had concluded by saying 'Die at 60 really fat and happy'.