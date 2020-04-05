The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

It's Not Quidditch, But JK Rowling's Loving This 'goal Of The Century' Video & So Will You

Football News

Harry Potter author JK Rowling came forward and showed that she is a passionate football fan by liking a post shared by an ex-footie, of 'Goals of the century'

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
JK Rowling

JK Rowling has won the hearts of avid readers with her Harry Porter novels which defined the childhoods of many millennials, and the adaptations of which were made on-screen as well starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in lead roles.

While the authoress has made a tremendous impact worldwide with her writing skills, it might not be known to many that she is also a passionate football fan. As per reports, it has been learned that she is a huge fan of the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur popularly known as 'Spurs'.

Meanwhile, Rowling has also liked a post on social media which was titled as the 'GOAL OF THE CENTURY'.

READ: Player sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting curfew

READ: India officially submits its bids to host AFC Asian Cup

JK Rowling the football fan

It so happened that former English footballer Sean Philip O'Hanlon had posted a video of two kids recreating a few iconic moments of some of the best goals that have been scored in the history of the game and it also includes Argentine legend Diego Maradona's epic 'Hand of God' moment which had come against England during the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Not only did those kids recreate those moments but also carried out their signature celebrations after each goal.

Nonetheless, what really stood out here was that of the Harry Potter authoress making her presence felt and liking the post. It's not Quidditch but take a look.

The contenders for the Goal of the Century according to the video include Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Portsmouth in 2008, Brazilian legend Ronaldo's 1998 goal against Lazio and Robin Van Persie's goal against Spain in 2014, etc.

Piers Morgan happens to like it as well:

 Coming back to football action, all the major leagues like the Premier League, FA Cup, Bundesliga, La Liga, etc. have been postponed due to the global pandemic whereas, the global sporting events like the UEFA Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 21. 

READ: Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in $200m wage cut warning

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo says his intimate moments with Georgina are better than his best goals

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ICMR
ICMR ON AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION
BMC
BMC APPOINTS 'CONTAINMENT OFFICER'
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG