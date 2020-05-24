JNB Vs DAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, K-League Live

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC will host Daegu FC at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Sunday for a Matchday 3 clash in the South Koren top flight. The JNB vs DAE Dream11 game is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 with kick-off at 7:30 pm IST. Here is the JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction, JNB vs DAE Dream11 team and the JNB vs DAE Dream11 top picks for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Daegu FC clash.

ALSO READ: Danish Superliga Side Aarhus To Build World's First Virtual Grandstand For Fans Via Zoom

JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction: Team form and preview

Defending K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have gotten off to a great start in the 2020 season. Jose Morais' side won their opening two league games and sit second on the K-League table, only behind Ulsan Hyundai FC on goal difference. Meanwhile, Daegu FC are yet to win a game having drawn twice in as many games. Based on the current run of form and results, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC are expected to defeat Daegu FC over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Fans Believe Santi Cazorla Is Returning To The Emirates After Club's Cryptic Tweet

🔝1⃣1⃣ #KLeague counter-attack goals from 2015-2020



🤔 Which one is the best? pic.twitter.com/MMPBoc7Tnp — K League (@kleague) May 22, 2020

JNB vs DAR Dream 11 prediction: JNB vs DAR Dream11 team predicted line-ups

JNB vs DAR Dream11 team predicted starting line-up for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (4-3-3): Song Bum-Keon (GK); Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young; Kim Bo-Kyung, Son Jun-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki; Murilo Pereira Rocha, Lee Dong-Gook, Han Kyu-Won.

JNB vs DAR Dream11 team predicted starting line-up for Daegu FC (3-4-2-1): Choi Young-Eun (GK); Hong Jung-Woon, Jeong Tae-Wook, Kim Woo-Seok; Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Kim Seon-Min, Lee Jin-Hyun, Hwang Soon-Min; Edgar Bruno de Silva, Kim-Dae Won; Cesinha.

JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction: JNB vs DAE Dream11 team

Here is the JNB vs DAE Dream11 team for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Daegu FC game:

Goalkeeper - Choi Young-Eun

Defenders - Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung (C), Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young

Midfielders - Kim Seon-Min, Lee Jin-Hyun, Hwang Soon-Min

Forwards - Cesinha, Han Kyu-Won, Murilo Pereira Rocha (VC)

ALSO READ: FC Cincinnati Announce Jaap Stam As New Manager Following Mistaken Identity Blunder

JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction: JNB vs DAE Dream11 top picks

JNB vs DAE Dream11 top picks for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - Choi Bo-Kyung, Murilo Pereira Rocha

JNB vs DAE Dream11 top picks for Daegu FC - Kim Seon-Min, Hwang Soon-Min

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Fixtures For Matchday 27, League Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming In India

JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction

Defending K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC start off as favourites as per our JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction.

NOTE: The JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction, JNB vs DAE Dream11 top picks and JNB vs DAE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JNB vs DAE Dream11 prediction and JNB vs DAE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.