JNB Vs SSB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Football League Live

Jeonbuk Hyundai will take on Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the Korean Football League 2020 on May 8, 2020. The match will be played in Jeonju World Cup Stadium and will commence at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can play the JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction, the JNB vs SSB Dream11 top picks and JNB vs SSB Dream11 team.

JNB vs SSB Dream11 team

JNB vs SSB Dream11 top picks

Beom-Keun-Song (Captain) Jeong-Ho- Hong (Vice-captain) Bo-kyung-Kim Hong Chul Min Uh-Kim

JNB vs SSB Dream11 team: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-gook, Takahiro Kunimoto, Kim Jin-su, Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Murilo Henrique Pereira Rocha, Lee Yong, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Seung-Gi, Choi Bo-kyung, Kim Min-jae, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Soo-bin, Kim Shin-wook, Song Bum-keun, Son Jun-ho, Cho Kyu-seong, Kim Min-hyeok, Choi Chul-soon, Hong Jeong-Ho, Edu, Han Kyo-won, Lee Bum-young, Jang Yun-ho, Jeong Hyuk, Hong Jeong-nam, Shin Hyung-min, Lee Ju-yong, Cho Sung-hwan, Oh Ban-suk, Park Won-jae, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Ko Moo-yeol, Kim Young-chan.

JNB vs SSB Dream11 team: Suwon Samsung Bluewings

Adam Taggart, Kim Min-woo, Yeom Ki-hun, Terry Antonis, Doneil Henry, Natanael de Sousa Santos Júnior, Hong Chul, Sulejman Krpić, Song Jun-pyong, Cho Won-hee, Lee Jung-soo, Choi Sung-keun, Lee Jong-sung, Yang Sang-min, No Dong-Geon, Goalk You Ju-An, Lim Sang-hyub, Shin Hwa-yong, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Kim Kun-hee, Oh Hyun-gyu, Min Sang-gi, Han Eui-kwon, Jo Sung-jin, Ko Seung-Beom, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Yong-rae, Kim Eun-sun, Kim Jong-woo, Park Gi-dong, Park Ji-min, Ho-Ik Jang, Yang Hyung-Mo,Seo Jung-jin.

JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction

Our JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction is that Suwon Samsung Bluewings will win this game.

Note: The JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction, JNB vs SSB Dream11 top picks and JNB vs SSB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JNB vs SSB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.