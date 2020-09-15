JNB Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League 1 Live

K League 1 leaders Ulsan Hyundai FC will square off against second-placed Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. The match will be played on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Here is our JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction, preview and JNB vs ULS Dream11 team.

JNB vs ULS live: JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

JNB vs ULS live: JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction and preview

Ulsan Hyundai FC lead the way in the K League 1, having bagged 47 points in all. On the other hand, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have had a decent campaign this season, occupying the second spot, five points behind the league leaders. Ulsan Hyundai FC are unbeaten in their last 12 games. Interestingly, their last defeat was inflicted by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. On the other hand, Jeonbuk have two victories and an equal number of defeats over the course of the previous five games.

JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction: JNB vs ULS Dream11 team, squad list

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC: Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Miranda, Hu Shuming, Ye Chongqiu, Zhu Jiahao, Zheng Xuejian, Yang Boyu, Yun Zhou, Yinong Tian, Li Ang, Xie Xiaofan, Li Jiawei, Xie Zhiwei, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Gao Dalun, Boyuan Feng, Chen Yunhan, Huang Zichang, Luo Jing, Xiaobin Zhang, Ma Fuyu, Xiang Ji, Zhang Lingfeng, Pengfei Xie, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira, Eder-Martins

Ulsan Hyundai FC: Seo Ju-hwan, Cho Hyun-Taek, Choi Jun, Dave Bulthuis, Jo Hyun-woo, Jo Su-hyeok, Min Dong-hwan, Jason Davidson, Jeong Dong-ho, Kim Tae-Hwan, Park Joo-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Jang Jae-won, Kim Sung-joon, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Kee-Hee, Kim Min-duk, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean, Seol Young-woo, Lee Chung-yong, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Lee Gi-un, Shin Jin-ho, Won Du-jae, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Kim In-seong, Kim Min-jun, Lee Hyeong-kyeong, Lee Keun-Ho-II, Park Jeong-in, Son Ho-Jun, Yoon Bit-gram, Jeong Hoon-sung, Bjorn Maars Johnsen.

JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction: JNB vs ULS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jo Hyun-woo

Defenders: Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Choi Bo-kyeong, Choi Cheol-sun

Midfielders: Han Kyo-won, Lee Chung-yong, Kim Sung-joon (vc)

Forwards: Figueiredo Pinto-junior (c), Gustavo Henrique, Na Seong-eun

JNB vs ULS live: JNB vs ULS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC: Figueiredo Pinto-junior, Han Kyo-won

Ulsan Hyundai FC: Gustavo Henrique, Lee Chung-yong

JNB vs ULS match prediction

Ulsan Hyundai FC, considering their recent run of form in the competition, start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The JNB vs ULS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The JNB vs ULS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

