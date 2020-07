JNG Vs SHD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Jiangsu Suning will go up against Shandong Luneng Taishan in an upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League at Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Shandong Luneng Taishan are 4th in the CSL table with 3 points to their name. SHD will be participating in their second match of the season. They won 3-2 in their previous CSL clash against Dalian. As for Jiangsu Suning, they are 3rd in the CSL 2020 standings with 3 points to their name. They won 4-3 in their last league game against Henan Jianye.

The JNG vs SHD live match will commence on Friday, July 31 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction, JNG vs SHD top picks and JNG vs SHD Dream11 team.

JNG vs SHD live: JNG vs SHD Dream11 team

JNG vs SHD live: JNG vs SHD match prediction and top picks

Ivan Santini (Captain) Marouane Fellaini (Vice-captain) Moises Wu Xi Pengfei Xie

JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction: Full squads

JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction: Jiangsu Suning (JNG) squad

Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Yang Boyu, Yun Zhou, Yinong Tian, Li Ang, Miranda, Hu Shuming, Ye Chongqiu, Zhu Jiahao, Zheng Xuejian, Xie Xiaofan, Li Jiawei, Xie Zhiwei, Xiaobin Zhang, Ma Fuyu, Xiang Ji, Zhang Lingfeng, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Gao Dalun, Boyuan Feng, Chen Yunhan, Huang Zichang, Luo Jing, Pengfei Xie, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira, Eder-Martins

JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction: Shandong Luneng Taishan (SHD) squad

Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction: Probable JNG vs SHD playing 11

Jiangsu Suning : Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni

: Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni Shandong Luneng Taishan: Han Rongze, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Liu Yang-II, Leonardo Pereira, Marouane Fellaini, Roger Guedes, Graziano Pelle, Dai Lin, Qi Tianyu, Guo Tianyu

JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction

Our JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction is that Jiangsu Suning will win this game.

Note: The JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction and JNG vs SHD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JNG vs SHD Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Shandong Luneng Taishan/Instagram)