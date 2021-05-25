Joachim Low Germany Career: A Look At How The German Has Fared With The National Team

The German national football team has officially announced the appointment of their new head coach with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi flick signing a three-year contract with the German Football Association to replace Joachim Löw after Euro 2020. With Joachim Löw’s stint with the German national football team nearing its end, we have a look at Joachim Low Germany career and Germany Euro 2020 squad.

Joachim #Löw will step down as national team head coach after @EURO2020. pic.twitter.com/t4OuyQmaSC — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 9, 2021

Joachim Low coaching history

Löw kicked off his coaching career while being a player with FC Winterthur. He went on to feature as a player-coach for FC Frauenfeld in 1994–95 before becoming the assistant manager to Rolf Fringer at VfB Stuttgart in 1995–96. Later on, Low was named as the permanent manager at VfB Stuttgart before joining Turkish club Fenerbahçe. The 61-year-old also had various stints as head coach at Karlsruher SC and Adanaspor followed up with coaching at Tirol Innsbruck and Austria Wien in Austria until March 2004.

Back in 2004, Löw entered the German national team setup as he was named the assistant manager to Jürgen Klinsmann who took over from Rudi Völler. He served as an assistant manager to Jürgen Klinsmann for two years before taking charge of the national team full-time.

Joachim Low Germany career

Since taking over as Die Mannschaft's head coach, Joachim Low record shows that the 61-year-old manager has taken charge of nearly 200 games in the 15 years he has been at the helm of the national team. Currently, the longest-serving coach of a national team, Joachim Löw has gone on to lead the German national team in Euro 2008, FIFA World Cup 2010, Euro 2012, FIFA World Cup 2014, Euro 2016, FIFA Confederations Cup (2017), FIFA World Cup 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2020.

Joachim Low tactics have involved various formations and styles of play across his 15-year tenure with the team which saw him record 122 wins and 32 losses while playing 38 draws in over 192 games with the 2014 World Cup being one of his biggest achievements for Die Mannschaft.

He is all set to take charge of the DFB for one last time in the upcoming European Championship with Low revealing his 26-man Germany Euro 2020 squad earlier last week. The 61-year-old head coach has taken a few bold decisions while selecting the players that are set to represent Germany in Euro 2020.

Germany Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Robin Koch, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Günter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kevin Volland, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

What next for Joachim Low?

The German will step away from national team management after 15 years and will reportedly take over a top club in the near future. Joachim Low Real Madrid news have started to float around with current Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane rumoured to leave the LaLiga side at the end of this season.