Joachim Low To Step Down As Germany Coach After Euro 2020, Klopp Tipped As Replacement

Joachim Low will vacate his role as head coach of the German national team following the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the summer. On Tuesday, a statement on the official DFB website confirmed that the Germany coach will call time on his 15-year reign at the end of the major European tournament later this year. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been tipped as the favourite to replace the 61-year-old as the head coach of the German national team.

Joachim Low to vacate role as Germany head coach after Euro 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the German Football Association announced that Joachim Low will step down from his role as Germany manager following the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer. Low's contract was supposed to run until the end of the 2022 World Cup, but the veteran coach has asked for an early release which has been agreed by the DFB. Low expressed his gratitude to the DFB after the announcement was made, while also discussing the immense pride he has felt during his role as Germany head coach over the past 15 years.

Low, who was assistant manager of the German national team for two years before being appointed as head coach in 2006, said, "I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament. I feel proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country. And because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development."

Low replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as Germany head coach in August 2006 and went on to guide his nation to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals. Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, losing to hosts France, but then suffered an exit at the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2018 while also failing to impress in the inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign. Low won the Confederations Cup with Germany in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp next Germany coach? When does Klopp's Liverpool contract expire?

The news of Low's departure this summer will raise questions around Jurgen Klopp's future at Liverpool. Last month, reports in Germany claimed that Klopp would be the first choice to replace Low as the German national team coach. The 53-year-old led Liverpool to success in the Champions League in 2019 and then ended the Reds' 30-year wait for a league title last season.

ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª @DFB_Team confirm Joachim Low will step down as manager after @EURO2020.



ðŸ‘€ Jurgen Klopp to take over? pic.twitter.com/8pej5zCKqI — SPORF (@Sporf) March 9, 2021

Klopp's current contract at Liverpool expires in 2024 but the German endured a torrid season and is in the midst of a crisis following six straight home defeats.

Image Credits - AP