Joan Laporta Addresses Ronald Koeman's Sacking And Potential Barcelona Manager, Xavi

A few days back, Barcelona decided to sack Ronald Koeman on Thursday after their loss 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano. Barcelona president Joan Laporta addressed the club sacking Koeman and explained that it had become an 'unsustainable' situation with him at the club. He also added that the club was slipping further away from the top of the table and they needed a change so that the team could get back to their winning ways.

Speaking to press conference Laporta said via barcelona.com, "The situation was unsustainable. I think we were sliding dangerously and could have slipped out of contention for everything. I hope this change will serve as motivation to readdress the situation and get the team winning again. Perhaps we have moved a bit too far away from our style and now we need to recover our essence." He continued, “That style is genuine and irreplaceable. Meanwhile, the league is still wide open. All of the titles are still possible. There are no such thing as transition years at Barça."

Koeman will always be part of Barcelona's history

He then defended Koeman saying that he joined the club at a difficult time and that he will always be a part of the club. He then said that they broke the news with respect and he appreciated that they allowed him some space. "Ronald Koeman became Barça manager at the most difficult of times. He has always been a club man and will always be part of its history. He will always be a part of all of our memories. We broke the news to him with the utmost respect. I think he appreciated that we had allowed him something of a margin," said Laporta at a press conference via barcelona.com.

Joan Laporta then spoke about their former midfielder Xavi who is also being linked as the potential manager for Barcelona. There have been heavy links but nothing concrete yet, however, Laporta has said now that Xavi will coach Barcelona but did not divulge when. "Xavi will coach Barça one day," he said. "He lives for football. He loves football. He is a Barça man and the club is the biggest priority in his life. I hold him in very high regard. But there are other options. Whoever comes will get our full support. We want to see spectacular football. We have done before and we will do again."

