Joan Laporta Opens Up On Plans To Re-sign Neymar Amid Financial Crisis Plaguing Barca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come under fire after some shocking moves during the recently closed summer transfer window. Barcelona was not able to sign Lionel Messi on a contract extension after it was revealed that the club did not have the financial power to do so. Messi ended up signing for PSG. However, that was not the only departure for the Blaugrana as they also had to let French forward Antoine Griezmann leave on a two-year deal to title rivals Atletico Madrid. While all this may not be Laporta's fault as he was handed a sinking ship from former president Josep Bartomeu with €1.35 billion debt. Laporta was recently asked if he ever attempted to re-sign Neymar from PSG and said that they did try, but ultimately nothing materialised.

Laporta did try to re-sign Neymar

Neymar signed a contract extension with the Paris-based club that keeps him at the Parc des Princes till June 2025. Laporta told Esport3, "Yes, we tried to sign Neymar again. He contacted us and wanted to come."

He was also questioned about the rumours of the club thinking of letting their new No. 10 Ansu Fati leave on a transfer however he has denied that saying that they are all lies. "These are lies. Never," Laporta added. "Ansu has been brave, he has accepted to wear the number 10 shirt."

Financial crisis at Barcelona

Laporta has had to make the decision of letting players go to free up space in their budget owing to the current financial crisis the club is facing. In August this year, Laporta had announced that the club is in a €1.35 billion debt and that the current net worth of the club is negative €451 million. The club has been under financial turmoil for a while now and Laporta believes the cause of it is his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu who held the position of president for about six years from January 2014 to October 2020.

The current Camp Nou chief also touched upon Neymar's transfer to PSG and the refuted accusation placed by Bartomeu on Laporta that he had paid Neymar some amount this summer.

"He talks about Neymar," he added. "He says that we have forgone €16.7m. Another lie, it is not true. And you could remind Bartomeu of the damage that the Neymar case did to the image of Barca. Because it was an infinity of lies. When he sold Neymar for 222 million, they had already spent disproportionately. This triggered wages and amortisation."

(Image Credits: AP)